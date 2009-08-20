The Hangover Cure For Your Face

Like millions of women across America this morning, I woke up with a familiar feeling: a hangover. The sun was shining bright, the trucks were extra loud and my face looked like someone dragged industrial strength sand paper over it the night before. At this stage, I knew that there were three things that needed to be done immediately: hydrate with lots of water, get a strong coffee, and find a beauty product that will make me look less haggard (perkiness can be faked). The coffee gave me the motivation to brave the streets and wander into my local Sephora.

Like an angel sent from the skincare gods, Sonora, a licensed aesthetician, and Sephora employee, patiently pondered on my needs and gave me a couple of options. I told her I was aware of the old classic from Caudalie the Beauty Elixir and wanted to try something that was newer and could possibly compete with it. After a series of tests, I have narrowed it down to two of the best instant radiance enhancing products.

Caudalie Beauty Elixir

Pros

• An amazing smelling spray that you spritz over your make-up that not only visibly gives you radiance, but the aromatherapy mixture perks you up mentally.

• Sets your make-up.

• Spray bottle is perfect for on the go. Like after a long flight, (ahem) or a long night.

• Caudalie says that your BF can use it after shaving, as it tightens pores.

• My face really did look more hydrated (despite having just applied moisturizer before leaving my place).

Cons

• You do need an extra moisturizer before applying it.

• Apparently, not everyone likes the smell (I loved it and it woke me up nicely).

Philosophy Divine Illumination

Pros

• A cream in a jar that has illuminating light-diffusing particles that create an instant glow (it’s a super subtle shimmer).

• My face felt very moisturized.

• It helps your skin long term as well as immediately.

• Fights free radicals.

Cons

• In a jar; cream form, so not as mobile.

• No SPF, I like my moisturizers with SPF.

TKO: Beauty Elixir wins! I’m willing to just mix a bit of shimmer cream with my normal SPF moisturizer in combination with the Beauty Elixir to get a similar instant effect that Divine Illumination gave. If I’m really honest with myself, I actually look really young for my age. So, while Philosophy’s Divine Illumination presented a good battle, the aromatherapy mixture and toning qualities of Caudalie Beauty Elixir emphasized that nothing beats feeling better as well as looking better instantly. As long as I have my fresh cold coconut water, a strong espresso, and a bottle of Beauty Elixir, bring on that next round of drinks!