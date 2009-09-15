Today I took a Tents breather at the CVS/Pharmacy held at Robert Verdi‘s gorge Luxe Laboratory. While there, I indulged in a mani with Sally Hansen Diamond Strength Sealed with a Kiss ($5), a lovely light pink (another lavender color is shown above, however). I’ve been destroying my dark manis all week long digging for various electronics in my purse backstage, so I opted for a light, sheer one.

At the suite, there were manicure services, Jake Bailey for CoverGirl did makeup touch-ups, and there’ was a skin care situation that included Aveeno, La Roche-Posay, Lumene, Garnier Nutrioniste, Olay Professional RX and Lierac.

The CVS/Pharmacy lounge also featured a shower packed full of bath products. This Essence of Beauty Body Mesh Sponge caught my eye; it’s an economical investment at just a few bucks for something that needs replacing on a three-month basis. Leaving it in your tub longer than that will lead to a breeding ground of germs so always keep a new one on-hand. AND the sponge comes in a fetching violet.

Unfortunately, I just missed Heidi Montag and Stephanie Pratt, who were scheduled to chill out at the lounge just minutes after I had to jet to my next show. But the lounge absolutely provided a much-needed break from the madness that is Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week!