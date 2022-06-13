This Skin-Tightening Mask Provides ‘Instant Results’ on Fine Lines, Acne & Large Pores

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s easy to be convinced that a glorified skincare regimen will rectify all of your concerns, but sometimes one winning formula is enough to see change. That said, there’s no need to immediately toss out all your bottles and start fresh; simply take note that there are products that can work wonders in one go, like Hanacure’s The All-In-One Facial. Reviewers have referred to the fast-acting facial as a “liquid face lift” after seeing “instant results” on fine lines, acne, uneven texture and large pores—and we’re absolutely blown away by the before-and-afters.

Here’s how it works: The brand promises “professional-level results for a camera-ready complexion” through its innovative Octolift technology. This unique formulation reacts with the carbon dioxide in the air to gently tighten the skin for a smoother, more lifted appearance—in fact, you might notice a “zombie-like” effect take place during the process (see the reviews section for photo evidence). Just know the mask is packed full of moisturizing and soothing ingredients that keep irritation at bay and won’t ensue redness or inflammation post-application.

Hanacure The All-In-One Facial

The starter kit consists of two parts that must be combined to activate the mask: a lifting serum and a gelling solution. Once mixed together, simply apply in an even layer across the skin and leave on for 30 minutes. Beyond softening wrinkles and boosting elasticity, the formulation surges the skin with acne-banishing botanicals, brightening antioxidants, and youth-restoring peptides and collagen during this time.

Hanacure’s hero product has even caught the attention of some of our favorite celebrities, including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Busy Phillipps and Demi Moore. Even Drew Barrymore expressed her disbelief over the mask’s benefits during an Instagram video: “Let’s get her started with @hanacure because it gets the job done! [Insta] facial!!!!!! I swear by it! Slather one on, get tiiiiiiigggghhht, and voila! A professional level treatment at home. Trust!” the actress captioned it.

RELATED: This Growth Serum Is Restoring People’s Thinning Strands to ‘The Best They’ve Ever Been’

That’s not all—the formula has earned over 10,000 five-star reviews from customers of all ages who say it’s “better than a spa treatment” and “game changing,” with one writing that they were “floored after one use.”

“I have been using Hanacure pretty consistently for the past several months and have noticed a huge improvement in firmness, overall skin tone and no more dark spots,” raved another. “It clears away my sun spots that can easily form in one day outside. I’ve gotten sister, mother and mother-in-law all using these products and they are all equally as satisfied!”

“After the first one, I noticed my pores were smaller and skin felt tighter. The second one, I started to see a bit of a glow and my makeup went on smoother. By the third [time], I could definitely see a difference. I didn’t look as tired around my eyes,” shared another five-star reviewer. “Lines around my mouth were fading. Pores barely noticeable. I am wearing a lot less foundation. My final application solidified it for me, this stuff works!

Sounds like there’s only one thing left to do—try out the bestselling mask by grabbing the starter kit for $29, or going all in by opting for the complete set that contains four separate applications for $110.