Halston to Re-launch Iconic Fragrances

Since its acquisition by Hilco Consumer Capital and The Weinstein Co. in 2007, Halston has been staging a comeback. With designer Marios Schwab as the creative director, the company is hoping to revive its fragrance line in much the same way. First up: a resurrection of the classic Pure Metallic.

According to WWD, Pure Metallic is set to launch in spring 2010, licensed by Elizabeth Arden Inc., as a modernized version of the classic scent. Updated by Carlos Benaim of International Flavors & Fragrances who actually worked as a junior perfumer on first Halston women’s fragrance in 1975, the revived Pure Metallic is formulated with modern versions of the original ingredients as well as with slightly altered structures of each scent.

Halston Woman is a floral, oriental, woody fragrance. Halston Man, an updated version of Halston’s Z-14, has notes of citrus, artemisia and juicy passion fruit. Both are bottled in platinum colored versions of the original Elsa Peretti designed bottles.

The scents will launch exclusively at Neiman Marcus (including Bergdorf Goodman) in the U.S. and Harrods in the U.K.

Halston Woman eau de toilette $50-100.

Halston Man eaux de toilette $50-75.