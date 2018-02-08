Halsey Will Do Her Own Makeup as YSL’s New Beauty Ambassador

There’s something inexplicably refreshing about celebs who can actually do their own makeup for the stage or red carpet. Up until now, we counted just a few, like Zendaya and Ashley Tisdale, within this elite group. Now, we can add Halsey. As it turns out, the “Closer” singer is also a low-key makeup artist and as the newest face of YSL Beauty, she’ll get to flaunt those skills in a unique (and millennial-approved) way.

Instead of posing pretty for traditional campaign images, the 23-year-old will create custom looks, using YSL of course, and post them to her Instagram account, which boasts a following of over six million users. The announcement was made shortly after Halsey performed at the amfAR Gala in New York City, where she sported a high-slit gown and a blonde ‘do that reminds us of Madonna in her “Material Girl” days.

“Recording artist, Halsey, well-known for her music and poetry, will soon be working with YSL Beauté to create makeup looks that speak to the millennial consumer,” said the brand in a press release sent exclusively to “Allure.”

“While everyone knows about her chart-topping music, her talent as a makeup artist is a secret to many. Not for long, as YSL Beauté taps into Halsey’s unique vision of beauty and the way she offers her fans makeup tips and tricks.

What makes this collaboration so fresh is the fact that she won’t simply wear YSL products for public appearances. By showcasing her beauty skills directly to fans, she’s making the designer goods feel more accessible and actually wearable. And since Halsey is known for taking risks with her beauty choices, we can only hope she’ll up the ante for this partnership.