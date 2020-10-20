Halsey Shaved Her Head and Looks Hot as Hell

Like most pop stars, Halsey continually switches up her hair and keeps us guessing with wigs, extensions and shorter cuts. And now, Halsey has shaved her head—again. In a new TikTok video, Halsey flips her long brown wig to show off her new look. “I love be bald,” she wrote on Twitter. That noise you hear is women everywhere sighing in jealously. When you’re constantly dyeing and braiding and curling your hair, the thought of just shaving it all off is truly magical. This is especially true during quarantine.

A Twitter user asked Halsey what we were all thinking: why the shaved head now? “I was growing it out for so long and I told myself I wouldn’t shave it till I saw what it was like healthy and long and then I saw it healthy and long and said ‘mm this is nice but I miss bald. and then so I did it!” she replied.

This isn’t the first time Halsey has shaved her head. Back in 2015, the biracial singer cut it all off and gave this thoughtful reason: “Hair has also been a big indicator of racial issues in my life. It’s one of the ultimate symbolic struggles for women of color. Shaving my head was important to me because I needed to be able to prove that I could still love myself if I did it.”

Celebrity friends and fans are loving the look. We can’t blame them. Girl looks hot! Demi Lovato left fire emojis, Katy Perry said, “uggghhh heaven” and Ruby Rose, who has also shaved her head in the past, commented, “Yesssss 😍.”

We’re wondering if Halsey will take a page of out Rose’s playbook and play around with fashion colors while her hair is buzzed and easier to take care of. Either way, we have a feeling she’ll be switching it up before we know it.