Halsey Rocked Rainbow Roots on the MTV VMAs Red Carpet: EXCLUSIVE

It’s hard to stand out at an MTV award show. The dress code is basically just Over The Top. But Halsey’s VMAs hair, complete with rainbow roots, managed to achieve the feat.

The 24 year-old New Jersey native loves to switch it up, going from short to long, from black to colorful, most of the time with fun wigs. Accordingly, we didn’t know what to expect for her VMAs style. We weren’t thinking of rainbow roots, mostly because we didn’t know they were even a feasible option. “The VMAs is always a little over the top,” hairstylist Florido Basallo told Stylecaster. “It’s about color and creativity and standing out with bold colors. Other award shows, such as the Oscars, is when glam is more natural and classic. [Halsey] wanted to do something with her hair that she had never seen before.”

Halsey came up with the idea for the rainbow roots and, according to a rep from Dove, Halsey’s hair is actually dyed at the roots. She and Basallo worked together to make it the center of her hairstyle, adding extensions to her length. The look is a smooth crown and loose, beachy waves down to her waist.

To get the look, Basallo sprayed Dove Care Between Washes Re-Styling Milk ($4.88; Walmart) to Halsey’s dry roots to tame flyaways and add shine. He then smoothed out her hair with the GHD Ceramic Vented Radial Brush in Size 4 ($32.50 at Walmart) and a GHD Air Hair Dryer ($199; Amazon). Once she had smooth hair, he created loose waves with the GHD Platinum+ Styler ($249; Amazon). To give the hair some grip and make sure it held all night, he sprayed each three-inch section with Dove Style+Care Compressed Micro Mist Extra Hold Hairspray ($3.49; Target). With each section, he bent the hair forward and backward from roots to ends.

After waving Halsey’s hair, he brushed her waves out and teased the bottom section at the root for added volume. He finished with “a lot” of the same Dove hairspray to lock in the part. He then brushed her hair behind her ears and clipped it back.

Makeup artist Denika Bedrossian was the one responsible for Halsey’s “edgy and feminine look with a modern twist.” She used all CoverGirl makeup, including Full Spectrum Color Idol Lipstick in Hustle ($9.49; Ulta) on her cheeks as blush. The results are seriously pretty–like a rainbow.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.