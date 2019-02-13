Halsey Just Got a Celeb’s Face Tattooed on Her Stomach

Who better than Halsey to turn this otherwise drab Wednesday into a newsworthy one? Her Instagram account is truly the gift the keeps on giving. In the last 24-hours, she’s teased a new song with Yungblud and Travis Barker and showcased the newest ink to join her growing collection. We though we had seen it all, but this tattoo’s in a place we didn’t expect and dedicated to someone we couldn’t have predicted.

As of late, the singer’s in Australia and decided to commemorate her trip down under with a trip to the nearest tattoo shop. In no time, she had a sizeable and surprising work of art inspired by…wait for it…Marilyn Manson. The tattoo itself is full of detail and highlights Manson’s iconic and well-known stage makeup, black lips included. As for the location of the new ink, the singer opted for the rib cage which isn’t the easiest or most comfortable place to get inked. But in the world of Halsey, rules and limitations don’t exist.

The tattoo was done by Adelaide tattoo artist Celia Dunne, who is clearly no stranger to intricate ink as seen on her Instagram page. While we don’t know the know the true inspo behind the latest body art, we assume it has to do with her love for music and the rock and roll icon. She’s decorated from head-to-toe (literally), but this might just be her boldest and largest one yet.

Since the 24-year-old singer has proven she’s devoted to making her body a piece of art, we can’t wait to see what she does next. Whether it’s another delicate decoration or a bold, oversized replica of yet another music icon, we can guarantee it’s going to turn heads.