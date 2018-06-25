Halsey Flaunted Her Natural Freckles in a Breathtaking Makeup-Free Selfie

Consider 2018 the year of the makeup-free selfie. Since the beginning, celebs everywhere—from Lily Collins to Victoria Beckham—have been embracing their natural beauty and going au naturel on social media for their fans. Today’s addition to the club? Halsey.

The singer, 23, took to Instagram this weekend to celebrate her freckles in a snap—and her fans couldn’t get enough. They expressed their admiration in the comments section:

Fans also speculated that Halsey’s caption—”Feel like Me in a very good way. 🧚🏼‍♂️♂”—was a reference to her pride as a bisexual woman, as well as the nationwide LGBTQ pride celebration over the weekend.

Stars such as Yara Shahidi and Winnie Harlow have also hopped on the makeup-free bandwagon this summer, and we can’t wait to see who else decides to join in on the fun. Until then, we’ll be over here ~finding our light~ for the perfect selfie.