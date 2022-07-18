Halsey Is Launching Another Bold Makeup Brand and This One Is All Under $10

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re big fans of Halsey’s makeup line, About-Face, over here. It’s innovative, creative and bold, with colors and formulas you can’t get just anywhere. It’s not especially expensive but with prices starting at $12, it could be out of range for many. That’s why Halsey is rolling out af94, an affordable — and still colorful — brand with all products under $10.

“After listening to feedback received from fans and friends, I wanted to create another self-expressive line that was lower-priced with a wide reach,” Halsey said in a statement, “which is why we are so excited to be launching this new collection with Walmart. I hope wearing this makeup, however that looks for you, inspires you to break beauty rules and color outside of the lines.”

The first drop includes velvety eyeshadow crayons (Shadowboxer), creamy matte lipsticks (Majorly Matte), multi-use cheek + lip tints (Playdate), biodegradable makeup remover wipes (Friendly Rewinder), colorful face + body stickers (Joystickers) and more.

“I’ll always remember being 15 years old and saving up to buy my first eyeliner,” Halsey continued. “It was electric blue and a big purchase for me at the time, but the thrill of wearing such a bold color was worth every penny. I created af94 so that anyone and everyone can chase that rush of standing out with bold makeup, but at an affordable price.”

Like About-Face, af94 (named after Halsey’s initials and her year of birth), products are vegan, cruelty-free, “clean” and developed for all skin types and tones. It will be in approximately 2,900 Walmart stores across the country and on Walmart.com, of course.

“Walmart is committed to making beauty accessible for all of our customers and we are thrilled to be adding af94 to our growing lineup of affordable, inclusive and quality beauty products,” said Creighton Kiper, merchandising VP for Beauty, Walmart U.S. “Our assortment reflects shoppers’ evolving interests and we are proud to collaborate with Halsey, someone who has built a platform on inclusivity, to develop a brand that will resonate strongly with our customers.”

The first collection launches July 25 so head to Walmart’s website to grab it before it’s gone.