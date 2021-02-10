Halsey’s Makeup Line Pushed Me Out of My Quarantine Comfort Zone & I Love Her For It

I don’t know about you but I find most days, it’s pretty challenging to get ready. My life has changed so drastically in the past year and without seeing friends and family, I don’t have a ton of motivation to put makeup on. And if I do, it’s just a little mascara because of wearing masks. Sometimes it feels like, what’s the point? But there is a point. I love makeup and creating looks with new products from buzzy, up-and-coming brands. That’s why this weekend, I decided to do a review of Halsey’s About-Face makeup line. And spoiler alert: it’s good.

Sure, putting contacts in and doing my hair was a bit of a struggle but once I got started, it was really nice to feel like myself again. The only problem was choosing which products to try first. Halsey’s About-Face brand is huge. There are matte lipsticks, lip pencils, eyeshadow sticks, liquid and powder highlighter, eye paints, lip gloss and so much more. And that’s just in the first drop! She is not messing around.

I was quickly drawn to the bold colors of the Shadowsticks, especially the Creature shade (a matte Robin’s egg blue).

I decided to create a look around this bright blue eyeliner. I grabbed the Oxide shade (a matte white) to anchor the blue and get a little creative, as well as the Matte Fix Lip Pencil in Pink in the Morning, Paint-It Matte Lip Color in Ask Nicely (a matte pale pink) and Light Lock Lip Gloss in Such Great Heights.

I don’t know if because I’ve been watching Euphoria but as I started on the eyeliner, I found myself making little clouds on the sides of my eyes. These shadow sticks are very pigmented and smooth so it’s easy to draw-on any design. They were made to be played with so when you try them, have some fun with colors and designs. I also wanted to play with textures so I added a bit of gloss to the pink matte lip.

Even though all I did was make a video and take some selfies, I had a better night than if I would have just been watching Netflix. Sure, I’ll have many of those nights, too, but it’s good to switch it up a bit. I’m pleasantly surprised at how great Halsey’s products are, from the fun shades to the comfortable textures and stay-put formulas. They feel professional but not boring. It’s the perfect mix.

And it seems she has no plans on slowing down anytime soon. The brand just launched its Anti-Valentine’s Day collection with new lip liner shades and even an ultra-black lipstick. Anti-Vday Paint-It Matte Lip Color in Night Sight ($22 at About-Face) is that inky shade you’ve been looking for for Galentine’s Day and any other time you want to add some edge to your look.