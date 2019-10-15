These Stunning Makeup Ideas Will Instantly Elevate a Basic Witch Halloween Costume

Scroll To See More Images
Some of us let our freak flag fly year-round. And some of us wait until Halloween to get witchy with it and unleash our most creative, bold selves, with a little evil swag to match. Halloween witch makeup continues to stand the test of time as a staple holiday look, but if green goop all over the face doesn’t strike your fancy, you can still toy with other bewitching beats; like stars for freckles, bat wings for eyeliner, and/or a classic black lipstick.
My favorite aspect of witch makeup is the festive mix of unconventional, standout colors. Whether it’s daring purple eyes, a candy apple red lip, or vibrant green eyelids, each one is a camera-ready take on the dark, sultry vibes we love to embody this time of year. So, even if your version is a last-minute costume that literally must revolve around makeup and a pointy hat, you have plenty of time to practice and be prepared.
Any of these looks are bound to match your style, whether it’s just the right note of sexy and magical without going over the top, or completely outrageous with face paint, appliques, and shimmer to top it all off. Keep scrolling and take your pick.
Persephone, Queen of Underworld - 📷+initial editing: @skyebphoto Makeup + latter editing: @devi8ion — #persephone #persephonecosplay #hades #halloweenmakeup #makeup #spookymakeup #halloween #halloweenideas #witch #witchmakeup #witchvibes #spookyseason #cosplay #cosplayer #hadesandpersephone #demonmakeup
Queen of the underworld.
How mesmerizing is this teal shadow?!
RED MOON WITCH; I love the moon more than I'll ever love the sun. The sun may warm my skin, but the moon...oh beautiful moon, you warm my heart. ~N.C 🌙🥀🌙🥀🌙🥀🌙 . . This look is a recreation of @glambyamberxo beautiful witch makeup! I love this look and I have wanted to recreate it for so long. This was such a fun look to do and I had a blast drawing on this lip shape. The moon on my forehead was edited on and I did smooth the lips out a bit just because you could see my natural lip line through the makeup. ✌🏻🌙 . . Products Used In This Look: @maybelline Facestudio Master Prime Hydrate + Smooth Primer. @nyxcosmetics Total Control Drop Foundation in Light & Alabaster. @airspunofficial Loose Face Powder in Translucent - Extra Coverage. @lunatickcosmeticlabs Contour Book Volume 1. @morphebrushes 35B palette. @katvondbeauty Alchemist Palette. @blackmooncosmetics Orb of Light Palette. @limecrimemakeup Venus II & Immortalis Palette, & Bloodmoon Velveteen. @meltcosmetics Gun Metal Stack. 🥀🥀 . . . . . . #creativemakeup, #aspiringmua, #makeuplife, #makeupparty, #horrormakeup, #sfx, #sfxmakeup, #spfx, #specialeffectsmakeup, #aspiringmakeupartist, #halloweeninspo, #halloweenmakeup2019, #halloweenmakeupideas, #gorybutlovely, #thehorrorhub, #5fingerssfx, #thehorrorgallery, #redwitchmakeup, #witchmakeup, #31daysofhalloween, #halloweenmakeuplooks, #halloweencostume, #meowlzebub, #sunnymareno, #bodypainter, #bodypaint, #horrorhags, #100daysofmakeup, #girlswithdreadlocks, #underratedmuas
Red moon witch.
Tea, coffee or a good ol’ mug of Witches Brew-what’s your favourite drink? . Mug from @attitude_clothing use code FAB10 . Make up deets Eye shadow @colourpopcosmetics Lilac you A lot palette Highlight @colourpopcosmetics flying High Liit Stix Glitter @colourpopcosmetics gliterally obsessed Starfire and Disco Lady Mascara @colourpopcosmetics BFF Mascara Use code 5ilona for $5 off at @colourpopcosmetics . All nighter setting spray @urbandecaycosmetics Tattoo eyeliner @katvondbeauty Foundation @rimmellondonuk lasting finish 25h Powder @lunatickcosmeticlabs high definition powder . #witch #witchy #witchmakeup #witchcraft #witchesbrew #halloween #goth #gothgoth #pastelgoth #gothgrunge #wicca #witchesofinstagram #spellbook #attitudeclothing #alternativestyle #gothicstyle #gothic #darkaesthetic #colourpopcosmetics #spooktober #spooky #purpleeyeshadow #browneyes #gothicfashion #gothicstyle #nugoth
Lavender eyes.
Candy corn cheeks.
I’m green with envy.
Batty eyes.
I am a WITCH 🌙 . Me encanta la estética y el mundo místico y tenebroso de la brujería. Y una bruja no tiene porqué ser siempre de piel verde, puede ser de pelo verde 😜 . No hay #halloween sin una #witch 🖤 . Productos usados: 🌙Base Sheer Glow @narsissist 🌙Corrector Camouflage @catrice.cosmetics 🌙Contorno Taupe HD @nyxcosmetics_es 🌙Carnival XL Pro Palette @bperfectcosmetics 🌙Pestañas Kendall @sosubysj_es 🌙Epic Ink Liner @nyxcosmetics 🌙Labial Liquido Mate 15 Negro @kikomilano #witchmakeup #blacklips #halloweenmakeup
Witchy freckles.
"What a pretty little spider!" ⠀ ⠀ I had an idea for some tattooed Sanderson sisters, and I've been trying to pull it together for weeks. Here's 1/3 of what I have planned. Hopefully I'll be able to photograph her two siblings soon! (There isn't a listing for these at @seventhskin yet, but if you absolutely HAVE to have one, shoot me an Etsy message and I'll make sure one gets to you!)⠀ ⠀ And yes, that toe tag says "dead man's toe." Also, I chose to spell it "amok" and anyone who says different can fight me.😂 ⠀ ⠀ Eyes are all @urbandecaycosmetics and @bareminerals with @katvondbeauty trooper liner and @rouge.and.rogue 'Lady Killer' faux mink lashes. ⠀ ⠀ Lips are 'Poison Quartz' by @mythcosmetics.⠀ Lots of light foundation and @mehronmakeup Pearl pigment were used to cover my tan. (Weird.)⠀ Choker from @forever21. ⠀ My wig is from Amazon. ^_^⠀ ⠀ #sandersonsisters #sarahsanderson #amokamokamok #deadmanstoe #hocuspocus #halloween #makeup #halloweenmakeup #witch #witchmakeup
Smoky eyes.
Hello Halloween 🤩 Com uma bruxinha fofa, porque sou dessas 🧙♀️ Vamos agendar makes artísticas? Ainda tenho vagas para outubro! . . . . . #carolportugalmakeup #halloweenmakeup #makebruxa #witchmakeup #bruxaboa #makeartística #maquiadoraaguasclaras #maquiadorabrasilia #halloween2019 #diadasbruxas
She hearts you.
Your local witch🕷️ . @nablacosmetics "Domina" Lipstick @bperfectcosmetics Stacey Marie "Carnival XL Pro Palette" @maccosmetics "Vino" Lip Liner @urbandecaycosmetics "Pyro" Heavy Metal Glitter Liner @stargazerproducts Neon Eye Dust Green @inglot_cosmetics Eyelashes n°405 @colourpopcosmetics "Audacious Auburn" Precision Brow @jeffreestarcosmetics Skin Frost . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #redhead #ruiva #redhair #gingerhair #witch #witchmakeup #halloween #halloweenmakeup #witchcraft #mua #motd #purplemakeup #neonmakeup #purpleeyeshadow @beautybaycom #greeneyeshadow #darklips #grungemakeup #grunge #jeffreestar #colourfulmakeup #carnivalpalette #maccosmetics #cutcrease #smokeyeye #freckles #urbandecay #gothic #gothicmakeup
The eyes have it.
Dark Magic 🔮🧙🏽♀️ - - - MAKEUP DETAILS: @diormakeup Diorskin Forever Foundation @jeffreestarcosmetics Magic Star Concealer @jeffreestarcosmetics Magic Star Setting Powder @marcjacobsbeauty Coconut Bronzer @benefitcosmetics Cheekleaders Palette (Galifornia, Dandelion) @fentybeauty Brow MVP Pencil @anastasiabeverlyhills Prism Palette (Shades: Obsidian, Eden, Saturn, Eternal) @eyelurelashes__ Definitions 117 @anastasiabeverlyhills Loose Glitter in Dimension @fentybeauty Stunna Lip Paint in Undefeated - - - #fentybeauty #fenty #fentybrows #halloween #halloweenmakeup #witchmakeup #smokeyeye #cutcrease #cutcreasemakeup #halocutcrease #glittermakeup #glitter #benefitcosmetics #jeffreestarcosmetics #jeffreestar #magicstar #boldmakeup #makeuplook #talkthatmakeup #makeupfix
Glitter cheeks.
Witch please 🖤 THIS IS MAKEUP Follow @makeupmetamorphos for more🦋 Edit - hair, background black see vid for unedited • Hocus pocus collab with my amazingly talented friend @caffeinated_dreamer_ swipe to see her insane take on the book of spells! Make sure you check donnas work out too she is INCREDIBLE! ohhh my god you babes dont understand HOW excited we have been to share this! My first oficial transformation and ofc winifred had to be on the hallow list 😝 • Using (Some products are #gifted) @makeupamurder neon pigments green & purple @mehronuk brown paradise paint, brilliant pallette and setting powder @morphebrushes 3503 palette (shading) @jeffreestarcosmetics mini breaker (hot fudge, for eyes and some shading) @kryolanofficial age wheel
Bette Midler?!
What would be your witchy power? 🧙🏾♀️ I think mine would be the ability to talk to cats 🐱! . . #makeup #makeuplook #eyeshadowlook #witchmakeup #witchy #witch #spookymakeup #halloweenmakeup #halloween #goth #egirl #red #aesthetic #tumblr #blog #mua #pocmua #poc #spell #witchcraft #influencer
The cat whisperer.
Channelling some sort of Halloween festival mermaid 🧜🏼♀️... @julianesnekkestad for @boohoo_studio ! 🖤 Using @eldorafalseeyelashes for #eldorahallowqween19 FM10 🖤 Hair: @joshuawilliam #eldora #eldoralashes #witchmakeup #witchcraft #halloween #halloweenmakeupideas #boohoo #boohoostudio #makeup #halloween2019 #makeupideas #wakeupandmakeup #mua #manchestermua #lagosmakeupartist #mermaidmakeup #glitter #thegypsyshrine #gogetglitter #mermaid #
Witch with a mermaid twist.
All about the lashes.
Please follow us & Tag a Makeup Scout or Fashionista for more looks or a chance to be featured on our page 😍 ——————————- #Repost @gxldvibe with @get_repost ・・・ Bitch but make it Witch 🖤🔮 (please do not take me serious lmao) - - - Products Used: @jeffreestarcosmetics “Crocodile Tears” liquid lipstick for eye brows and lips @plouise_makeup_academy Badda Black Base, Hint of Mint, and Yes Aye Yellow mixed with @maybelline “Porcelain” Super Stay Foundation for Face @colouredraine Vivid Pigments Palette for eyes and face @covergirl Get In Line Liquid Liner @ashleyleecosmetics “Supernova” Galaxy Glitter @colourpopcosmetics “Crssd” cream liner in waterline and black cream liner for freckles @reignonglow “Khaleesi” lashes - - - #beautyobsessed #beautyguru #thelist #eyeshadowlook #colorfuleyeshadow #blendtherules #norvina #mua_underdogs #muasfam #makeupgram #muaxdiscover #morphebabe #jeffreestarcosmetics #latinamua #abhjunkies #muasfeaturing #abhprsearch #beautypost #cutcreasetutorial #witchmakeup #halloweencostume #halloweenmakeup #spookyszn
Gorgeous in green.
𝔚𝔥𝔢𝔫 𝔴𝔦𝔱𝔠𝔥𝔢𝔰 𝔤𝔬 𝔯𝔦𝔡𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝔞𝔫𝔡 𝔟𝔩𝔞𝔠𝔨 𝔠𝔞𝔱𝔰 𝔞𝔯𝔢 𝔰𝔢𝔢𝔫, 𝔱𝔥𝔢 𝔪𝔬𝔬𝔫 𝔩𝔞𝔲𝔤𝔥𝔰 𝔞𝔫𝔡 𝔴𝔥𝔦𝔰𝔭𝔢𝔯𝔰, ‘𝔱𝔦𝔰 𝔫𝔢𝔞𝔯 ℌ𝔞𝔩𝔩𝔬𝔴𝔢𝔢𝔫! . . . . #halloween2019 #halloweenmakeupideas #halloweeninspiredmakeup #witchmakeup #witchylooks #witchmakeupideas #witchmakeuplook #easyhalloweenmakeup #easyhalloweenlook #bloodsugar #bloodsugarpalette #jeffreestarcosmetics #jeffreestarlippies
Orange you glad to see this?
A bloody, beautiful mess.
Makeup Halloween 🎃 Primeira proposta "green witch". Bruxinha verde. 🕷 #halloweenmakeupideas2019 #halloween #witch #witchmakeup #greenwitch #bruxa #makeuphalloween #halloweencostume #makeupartistic #maquiagemartistica #fantasia #diadasbruxas #maquiagemhalloween #vilavelha #ES #brazil #brasilmakeup #vitoria #vix #grupomakees #makebr #instamakeup #maquiadoreses
Green witch.
Casual vampire vibez 🚨PSA I’ll be doing a sweep of ghost followers so like some posts if you haven’t in a while so you don’t get blocked🚨 Inspo by: @milk1422 - - - #halloween #halloweenmakeup #vampire #witch #vampiremakeup #witchmakeup #cosplay #cosplaymakeup #eyelashes #spiderweb #brows #eyebrows #eyemakeup #design #facechart #facechartartist #milk1422 #redlips #halloweenlook #darkbeauty #makeupartist #makeupart #faceart #luck #spookmakeup #spookyseason #halloweencostume #costumeideas #makeupinspo #halloweeninspo
Spider web tears.
I’ve got my eye on you.
Black on black.
#12 I love this ( Taylor didn’t). But since I have a Halloween birthday And I’ve always been the biggest “witch”around, it is one of my faves. ——- Amazing as always @tjohn3860 @beautybsn @tjohn3860 #witch #witchmakeup #witchythings #momisawitch #halloweenmakeup #specialeffects #mua #31daysofhalloween
Under the stars.
W I T C H E S @yazmooremakeup using @mehronuk Paradise Paint Red, Yellow, White, Blue | Stage Blood #halloween #halloweenmakeup #halloweenmakeuplook #halloweenmakeupinspo #happyhalloween #halloween2019 #witchcraft #witch #witches #witchmakeup #witchmakeuplook #sfxmakeup #sfx #fakebloodmakeup #fakeblood #stageblood #tvblood #bodypaint #makeup #makeupartist #mehronhalloween #mehronparadise #mehronparadisepaint #mehronsfx #mehronuk #mehronmakeup #mehron
Half-face.