Halloween Beauty Products That You’ll Actually Use Again

Purchasing a Halloween costume can be costly. Not only do you find yourself splurging on the amazing costume you found, but also you need to find the right shoes, bag, and makeup to go with. It’s important to be a smart shopper, even when you’re buying something as trivial as a costume. Maximize your money and buy beauty products that can be used again and again! Here are our top 6 best beauty investments for the spooky season.

Dangerous Lips

Sometimes your lipstick can make or break your costume. We expect to see a lot of vampires out this year, and know that a dark shade of lipstick will best complete the costume. Chanel recently came out with three perfect shades of lipstick. We suggest Hysteria for the vamp, Maniac for the space inspired look, and Obscure for a retro look. All of these seductive shades will be sure to amp up your costume, but you’ll be itching to wear them into winter as well.

Chanel Rouge Allure: Hysteria, Maniac, Obscure, $30, at uma.chanel.com

False Lashes

Big lashes are basically what every woman wants on a night out, especially on Halloween. However small this detail might be, it’s important to get a pair that you can re-use. It’s also essential to get false eyelashes that wont damage your real lashes. Halloween is only one night, so you don’t want to do any permanent beauty damage–plus, you’ll want to wear them for your next big night out.

Flirt-it Lash Duo, $8, at sephora.com

Halloween Hold

Keeping your hair intact is especially important on Halloween. Whether you’re a punk rock chick with a tall mohawk or you’re sporting a ’60s-inspired up-do you’ll want your big hair to stay put all night. Bumble and bumble, the King and Queen of hair, put out a wonderful strong hold spray that you can hang on to and use for months after playing dress-up.

Bumble and Bumble Extra Strength Holding Spray, $20, at bumbleandbumble.com

Sticking To Your Costume

With all of the provocative costumes out there (basically every girls costume), you’re going to want to have some serious boob security. We’re totally serious. The last thing you want is to pull an: Oops, can’t believe that popped out, Janet Jackson move when really you’re trying to emulate Lil’ Kim. Wearing double stick tape is a must on Halloween, and can be used again on cowl neck or plunging necklines to avoid any frightening flashes. This package contains 36 strips, enough to last you well past Halloween, and possibly even until the next year, depending on your wardrobe.

Try out Hollywood Fashion Tape, $7, at kaboodle.com

Fishnet Flair

Fishnets basically take any costume to the next sultry level. Whether you’re a nurse, a schoolgirl, a cop, a librarian, basically anything that is intended to be innocent can be turned up with the perfect pair of fishnets. Also when paired with the right dress and shoes, can make any of your regular clothes look sophisticated. Worried about looking distasteful? Opt for a nude pair, the feminine approach will give off just the right amount of sex appeal.

Fishnet Tights, $14, Topshop.com

Evil Eye

Eye shadow is essential in everyday life, and especially on Halloween. Most opt for a smokey eye, highlighted for drama with an additional color that pops. This Dior pallet combines five great shades, perfect for giving the evil eye this Halloween.

Dior Night Butterfly, $58, at sephora.com