Halloween Nail Polish Colors to Complete Your Costume

Celebrating Halloween requires some serious thought when it comes to your hair and makeup. Even if you’re not shopping the costume section of Ricky’s, there are plenty of beauty looks that count as full costumes, anyway. Once you’re all set with your look for the night, your nails are the icing on the cake. And while the options for Halloween nail art are vast, sometimes, all you need is the perfect Halloween nail polish — especially if you’re not so steady with a striper brush.

Whether you’re opting out of nail art or you’re simply looking for the best colors for your designs, we’ve pulled together the essential Halloween nail polish colors you’ll need this year below!

Once summer is over, neon polishes typically go to the back of our beauty cabinets, except for the occasion of Halloween. This neon green nail polish from American Apparel makes a statement on its own, or you can employ the shade for some cute Frankenstein nail designs.

A collection of Halloween nail polish wouldn’t be complete without the color orange. Perfect for plain, fall-themed nails or as the backdrop for cute jack-0-lantern nail art, this vibrant orange is such a fun hue.

The official color of Halloween, a good black nail polish is a staple in any girl’s beauty wardrobe. This classic black shade from OPI, Black Onyx, is the perfect consistency and lasts days and days.

Metallic purple polish is one part cool and one part spooky, making it a killer choice for Halloween nail polish. Technopagan, the shimmering, deep purple from Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics, fits the bill.

Blood red nails, anyone? From creepy nail art to nails that look like they’re part of your zombie costume, this NARS Jungle Red nail polish works for Halloween (and the rest of the year, too!).