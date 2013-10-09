Halloween Nail Inspiration: 10 Looks You Need to Try

Whenever a holiday comes around, the first thing on our mind is nails. It’s just not a great Halloween unless our nails are done to perfection. We have scoured the internet and found the most fabulous nails that you must try out this holiday. After all, is there even a holiday if your nails aren’t done for the occasion?

Skeletons, frankensteins, ghosts, pumpkins galore, you name it, we’ve got it. These nails will inspire you to even create Halloween designs of your own! Be sure to #nailcall and tag @beautyhigh in any posts you post on social media for your chance to have your nails on our website! Flip through the slides and start thinking up some devilish designs for your nails.

