Halloween Nail Art, Plus Kittens: Learn These Designs with a Dose of Cute

Halloween gives any beauty junkie the perfect excuse to go crazy with their hair, makeup, and everything in between. When we’re told that we have pretty much free reign to dress up as whoever we want, we tend to get a little bit excited about the possibilities – and then spend the entire month of October debating our costume choices.
Along with the ever-evolving costume debate there is also a fabulous influx of opportunities to decorate our nails, simply because it’s Halloween season. While many people may be saying that it’s time to tone down nail art, and that simple is “in,” when it comes to Halloween anything goes – and that rings true for the nails as well.
In this spirit, we teamed up with the Humane Society of NY to pair kittens (because, why not?) with some of the most spooky yet sleek nail art to try out for this Halloween. Click through the slideshow above for tips and tricks to get the looks, and watch out for a fun bonus video of some adorable behind-the-scenes kitty footage later this week!
Special thanks to the Humane Society of NY for donating their kittens to us! All of them are available for adoption here.
We could pair kittens with just about anything (duh!) but we wanted you to also learn some valuable nail art tips just in time to show off your Halloween nail skills – plus get an extra dose of cute with some adorable kittens, that are all currently up for adoption of course – like Gypsy, pictured here!
(Polish Used: Deborah Lippmann Fade to Black, Zoya Purity, Color Club Tribe & True; Rings Used: Kitsch Ring It On Ring Set)
If you're looking to scare this Halloween, we love this oval-shaped spider web nail, created by manicurist Casey. She suggests using a black acriliyc paint for the web detail (and painting with a fine tip brush) for an easier time. Kitten Frank Sinatra clearly loved the look.
(Polish used: Red Carpet Manicure Glitz & Glamorous; China Glaze Liquid Leather; Rings: Rue Gembon Skylar Gunmetal Ring, $90 & Hettie Ring, $85, RueGembon.com)
This adorable mummy kitten, Antoinette, highlighted our mummy nail art like a pro. To get this look, keep in mind that your "mummy" lines don't need to be perfect (because what mummy wraps itself perfectly?). We chose to use a nude base to make the white "gauze lines" pop, and make sure to leave a bit of time in between drawing each line to let them dry so you don't end up dragging the polish.
(Polish Used: China Glaze White on White; China Glaze Liquid Leather; Rings: Flaca Pave Silver Spike Stack, $175, FlacaJewelry.com; Rue Gembon Carmel Silver Ring, $50, RueGembon.com; Flaca Silver Double Spike, $120, FlacaJewelry.com)
If you want to go for the blood effect on your nails this Halloween, jazz it up a bit by using a black background instead of a lighter neutral color. We find it easiest to use a toothpick for the blood drips, just dragging the polish down the nail until you're happy with the design. Our vampire cat, Shana, took a liking to the shiny top coat that our manicurists advised us to use in order to make the "blood" really pop.
(Polish Used: Red Carpet Manicure Liquid Leather and Glitzy & Glamorous; Rings: Rue Gembon Morgan Ring, $90, RueGembon.com)
For candy corn nail art, instead of doing traditional stripes of color, switch it up this year and try ombre, as modeled here by kitty Denise. Manicurist Angel advises letting the white base dry completely before building yellow over it, and then softly spotting orange in with your brush. Then, take your top coat to blend them together for an ombre look, instead of sponging!
(Polish used: Zoya in Ginessa, Solange and Dhara; Rings: Kitsch Star Ring You Ring Set, $32, MyKitsch.com, Flaca Gold Spike Stack, $175; Flaca Pave Gold Spike Stack Ring, $175; FlacaJewelry.com)
The adorable kitten Gypsy may have been a bit wary of the skeleton next to her, but she certainly liked the skull nails wrapped around her — and so did we! Manicurist Angel recommends breaking up the skeleton pattern with something else (like stripes) so it's helpful to have a striper brush on hand for the small details.
(Polish Used: Deborah Lippmann Fade to Black, Zoya Purity, Color Club Tribe & True; Rings Used: Kitsch Ring It On Ring Set)
We knew that kitten Tara's favorite color was blue, so to jazz up our ghost nails we paired it with a vivid blue shade, to really make the ghosts pop. When you're creating the ghosts, make sure to use a dotter tool to carve out the eyes and mouth on the ghosts first, before you trace back around to form the white ghost shape.
(Polish Used: China Glaze Man Hunt; Deborah Lippmann Fade to Black; Zoya Purity; Rings: Rue Gembon, Luv Aj x JewelMint Harry Rings, $29.99, jewelmint.com, Flaca Gipsy Halo Stack Rings, $345.00, FlacaJewelry.com)
Pumpkin nails are great if you just want a little bit of a design on your nails (or if you qualify as a novice nail artist) but we recommend not filling in every finger. Use a toothpick to create the Jack-o-lantern face in black polish – and let's just hope you have a gorgeous calico kitten like Annaleigh to lay your hands against for an Instagram!
(Polish Used: Deborah Lippmann in Lara's Theme; Red Carpet Manicure Liquid Leather; Rings: Rue Gembon Keianna Gold Multi-Finger Ring Set, $55.00, RueGembon.com, Rue Gembon Edith Midi Ring, $60.00, RueGembon.com, Rue Gembon Elvie ring, $45.00, RueGembon.com)
Gypsy and Belle were just as mesmerized by these spooky night scene nails as we were – and we don't blame them! Manicurist Casey created a subtle ombre base for the nails, and then added a gorgeous moon and small bats (with a striper tool) to really set the scene! She noted that the lighter color you use for the ombre should be your base color, so that you're able to still see the subtle details in the scene.
(Polish Used: Red Carpet Manicure 9 Inch Heels; Red Carpet Manicure Vixen; Lancome 407N; China Glaze Liquid Leather; Rings: Rue Gembon Polly Ring, $75.00, www.ruegembon.com).
