Halloween Nail Art: Get Vampire Fang and Blood Nails to Creep Out Your Friends

Rachel Adler
by
Halloween is fast approaching, and while you may not have a costume yet (we have tons of halloween ideas for you to DIY, don’t worry!) you definitely have nail art inspiration. But, you’re running out of time to test out the designs, because let’s face it – no one really wants to wear pumpkins, ghosts or fangs on their nails (or anywhere else for that matter) after October. So if you haven’t gotten in the spirit already, it’s about time you do so.

We called upon the genius of nail artist Miss Pop to help us learn how to create these fun and easy vampire fang and blood nails for Halloween. A little bit creepy and a little bit cute (if you’re into that sort of spooky thing) these will be the perfect complement to your costume. Try them out on your own, and then send them into us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall to be featured on the site!

Photos by Rolando Robinson

Step 1: Begin by painting your nails white and red on alternating fingers. We chose to leave the thumbs white, using CoverGirl's Outlast Nail Polish in Snow Storm and Ever Reddy.

Step 2: Using a thin black striper brush on your red nails, create the outline of an oval shape.

Step 3: Fill in your oval with your black polish (we used Essie Licorice).

Step 4: Using a thin striper brush, dip into your white nail polish and start to paint your "fangs." Starting at the end of one of your black ovals, paint a white triangle, two white squares and another white triangle. Repeat this on your other fingers to fill on all of the "mouths."

Step 5: Using a glittery red shade (like Essie's Leading Lady) add blood drips to your fangs with a small dotter, just on the tips.

Step 6: Using that same glittery red polish, create blood drips on your white nails. Take the small dotter and drag it along the tip of your nail (to cover your entire tip) and then strategically drag some of the polish downwards. You can also add one or two random dots lower on the nail for effect.

Step 7: Finish with a top coat, and enjoy your creepy Halloween nails!

