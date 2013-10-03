Halloween Nail Art: Get KAWS-Inspired Love & Death Nails

When it comes to Halloween nail art, we either like to go all in with pumpkins and ghosts, or get just a touch spooky by playing with grays, blacks and the like. Basically, any excuse to get dark and dreary with our color schemes is always a fun change of pace. This season, we called on nail extraordinaire Miss Pop to show us how to get a variety of different nail looks for Halloween. This week, she took inspiration from the artist KAWS, known for his acrylic paintings and sculpture works, and most recently his take on the VMA’s Moon Man.

For Halloween, we combined the theme of “love” and “death” with a KAWS spin, creating cute skulls and hearts on nails. Follow the tips above from Miss Pop to get the look yourself – a look that we think can really be rocked any time of the year, but will be perfect as we get closer to October 31st.

Photos by Rolando Robinson

More From Beauty High:

25 Halloween Nail Art Ideas You Need

10 Halloween Nail Art Tutorials On YouTube You’ll Want to Try

10 Spooky & Sweet DIY Halloween Nail Art Designs