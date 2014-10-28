Tuesday’s #NailCall: Here Come the Halloween Nails

Every year, just as important as our Halloween costume is our Halloween nail art. Whether your nails compliment your ensemble or you’re going sans costume in favor of your nails taking the spotlight, the nail artists of Instagram have nothing but inspiration for your tips. From jack-o-lanterns to negative space mummy art, they’ve come up with a creative take on Halloween nails.

Take a look at our favorite #NailCall submissions from this week above, and remember to send us your best work by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on the site next week!

More From Beauty High:

Ghost Nail Art Perfect For Halloween

Halloween Nail Polishes to Complete Your Costume

Halloween Nail Art, Plus Kittens!