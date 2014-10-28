Tuesday’s #NailCall: Here Come the Halloween Nails

Every year, just as important as our Halloween costume is our Halloween nail art. Whether your nails compliment your ensemble or you’re going sans costume in favor of your nails taking the spotlight, the nail artists of Instagram have nothing but inspiration for your tips. From jack-o-lanterns to negative space mummy art, they’ve come up with a creative take on Halloween nails.
Take a look at our favorite #NailCall submissions from this week above, and remember to send us your best work by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on the site next week!
Photo:
Instagram
@Nailartbysig's Halloween nails are equal parts fun and scary, which makes them perfect for enhancing a costume!
Photo:
Instagram
@Heatherhello created an entire hand worth of Halloween nail art including everything from a jack-o-lantern to candy corn!
Photo:
Instagram
@Msconfidentlynn went for a spooky scene on her hands, but the most noteworthy part of all is the freehand "Happy Halloween" writing on her thumb!
Photo:
Instagram
@Kitoffkilter's spooky evil eye nail art is quite possibly the most chic version of a Halloween manicure we've ever seen.
Photo:
Instagram
@Nailartbysig's negative space mummy nail art is possibly the cutest take we've seen on the trend yet.
Photo:
Instagram
@Nananailpolish created this dark and spooky nail art using a deep purple and thin black polish, making for a manicure we can't help but love!
Photo:
Instagram
@Theglitteryblog's googly eyed manicure is adorable and we want to recreate the look immediately.
Photo:
Instagram