Ghostly Nail Art For Halloween: Follow These Steps

What would Halloween be without some adorable nail art? Sure, the costumes and hair and makeup are fun and all, but we’d be upset if we couldn’t get a little creative with our manicures. From jack-o-lanterns to spiderwebs, Halloween nails are too fun to resist. Our latest obsession? These adorable — and easy! — ghost nails, created by none other than famed manicurist Jin Soon Choi. She was kind enough to share the steps with us, and now you, t00, can create the look at home! Follow the steps below to get this ghoulish art on your tips.

Step 1: After applying a base coat, apply two coats of JINsoon Nocturne polish on your nails.

Step 2: Using JINsoon Kookie White, create ghost-like shapes at the tips of your nails, and don’t be afraid to get creative with the shapes!

Step 3: Dot JINsoon Nocturne where the eyes of the ghost would be with very tip of the brush. Finish with top coat and have fun with your spooky nails!