Augusta Falletta
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Halloween Art and Fall Polishes
Fall is easily one of the best times of year when it comes to nails. Between the autumn season nail polishes and all of the holidays (read: Halloween) that inspire nail art, manicures are never boring come fall. The nail artists of Instagram know this, too, and they’ve been posting absolutely lust-worthy nail designs as of late. From Halloween nail art to the best colors for chilly weather, their nails are nothing short of creative.

Take a look at some of our favorite looks from this week’s #NailCall above, and remember to send us your best work by tagging @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for a chance to be featured on the site next week!

1 of 9

Spooky nails, fall-themed polish and tons of fun took over this week's #NailCall! 

Photo: Instagram

@Kitoffkilter is ready for autumn with leaf-red nails and the perfect backdrop. 

Photo: Instagram

Even if you're not big into Halloween, there's no denying @Nailartbysig's incredibly spooky art skills. 

Photo: Instagram

Feeling like you need a little peace? Try @Kitoffkilter's method and pose with the most zen of hand signals (with amazing nail polish, of course).  

Photo: Instagram

Can't quite keep your hand steady enough for intricate nail art? @Nananailpolish is proof that nail decals get the job done! 

Photo: Instagram

Inspired by none other than YouTube sensation Bethany Mota, @Musicluvingshortgirl created these adorable nails, and we want to recreate them immediately. 

Photo: Instagram

Your polish doesn't always have to be the artsy part of your manicure! Take a note from @Nananailpolish and try out some studs. 

Photo: Instagram

Subtle, sweet, and totally bright, we love @Theglitteryblog's cheery manicure. 

Photo: Instagram

Yum! @Nananailpolish created these donut sprinkles-inspired nails that aren't just delicious-looking, they're easy, too! 

Photo: Instagram

