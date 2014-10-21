Tuesday’s #NailCall: Halloween Art and Fall Polishes

Fall is easily one of the best times of year when it comes to nails. Between the autumn season nail polishes and all of the holidays (read: Halloween) that inspire nail art, manicures are never boring come fall. The nail artists of Instagram know this, too, and they’ve been posting absolutely lust-worthy nail designs as of late. From Halloween nail art to the best colors for chilly weather, their nails are nothing short of creative.

Take a look at some of our favorite looks from this week’s #NailCall above, and remember to send us your best work by tagging @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for a chance to be featured on the site next week!

