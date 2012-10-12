StyleCaster
10 of the Most Shock-Inducing Halloween Makeup Tutorials on YouTube

Augusta Falletta
While you’ve probably spent the last week or so picking out the perfect Halloween costume that combines cute and creepy, you may have left out one very important detail of the night: your makeup. Regardless of how simple or elaborate your costume is, a good makeup look on your face can pull an entire ensemble together. Sometimes, the makeup look is all you need for a costume (wearing all black and making your face into a cat’s is a more than acceptable getup).

In an effort to bring a little bit of beauty into the Halloween scene, we scoured YouTube to find the best Halloween makeup tutorials for the most popular costumes. Whether you’re going to be an angel, devil, gorgeous or gruesome, there’s bound to be a how-to video just for your needs. Take a look at the slideshow above for the best Halloween tutorials on YouTube!

What are you going to be for Halloween? Let us know in the comment section below! 

1 of 10

This cat look is spot on with the fuchsia lip trend. 

via YouTube

Going for the bloodsucker look? This vampire tutorial will keep you up all night. 

via YouTube

This how-to is specifically for a "fallen angel" look, but can be used for some other creepy costumes. 

via YouTube

Stuck in a web? Try this spider-inspired look. 

via YouTube

If you're the part of the Witch and the Wardrobe or one of Dorothy's best friends, this lion makeup is a show stopper. 

via YouTube

Trying to be one with nature this year? This fairy makeup tutorial is going green. 

via YouTube

How-To: Look better than Anne Hathaway in the Dark Knight. 

via YouTube

Glam goth never looked so good. 

via YouTube

Let your good side shine with a little help from the angels. 

via YouTube

Off with her head and on to your makeup! 

via YouTube

