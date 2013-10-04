Halloween Makeup: 10 Best Tutorials From Bloggers

Every year around this time, we find ourselves on a constant Google search for a fun Halloween costume. It has to be better than last year’s, creative and simple enough to pull off at home. Even though we’re sure we’ll see plenty of faux Miley Cyrus and Amanda Bynes costumes roaming the spooky streets this year, we like to go a less obvious route.
Naturally, we took to beauty blogs to find some amazing Halloween makeup ideas. From The Corpse Bride to a glimmering mermaid, here are 10 amazing halloween tutorials straight from bloggers. Take a look at our choices above, and tell us what you’re going to be for Halloween in the comments below!
How amazing is this makeup from "The Corpse Bride"? We love the idea of taking a simple cartoon character and turning it into a full blown costume with the help of some face paint.
Image via Lady Art Looks
We love this Halloween makeup not for its shock factor, but for its simplicity factor. When you're in a time crunch for figuring out a costume and all you've got is some makeup, this cat look is quick and easy.
Image via Hello Giggles
Instead of buying a mask to go with your Bat Woman costume, follow this tutorial to create a golden masked look.
Image via My Cherry Style
The Bride of Chucky may be creepy, but we like how pretty the look is at the same time.
Image via Jessica Harlow
With the help of some strategically placed lipstick and gorgeous hair accessories, you'll be able to turn into a Geisha in no time.
Image via The Glamourai
Learn how to make yourself into a scary doll for Halloween, then finish the look with the all too important top knot.
Image via Cheap Frills and Thrills
Want to go for a little under the sea theme for Halloween? This mermaid makeup tutorial may be our favorite one yet.
Image via Traci Hines, The Etsy Blog
Spiderwebs, anyone? This look is simple but impactful, just enough to celebrate Halloween without breaking the bank and going crazy.
Image via Goldie Starling
This pop art makeup may look difficult, but it's as simple as being patient with some red makeup.
Image via Annamarie
For a seriously spooky living dead makeup tutorial, you need to look at this one.
Image via College Fashionista