‘Pretty Little Liars’ Halloween: DIY the Scary Mask From the Show!

Considering our absolute obsession with “Pretty Little Liars,” it would only make sense for us to DIY the “Pretty Little Liars” Halloween mask from the show. If you’re familiar with the show, you know exactly what we’re talking about, and you’ve probably been absolutely freaked out when it comes on the screen. Naturally, it makes the perfect Halloween costume – a mix of pop culture and creep factor!

To get a professional’s help with the mask, we went to MAC Cosmetics senior artist Fatima Thomas at the MAC Pro store in New York City. After taking us through the makeup step by step, we’re confident that if you attempt this at home, you’ll win the Best Costume at any Halloween party. To get the look, follow the tutorial above, then tweet us a picture of your own mask to @BeautyHigh – we’ll RT the best ones!

Photography: Amy Beckerman

Makeup: Fatima Thomas, MAC Cosmetics

Model: Jaclyn Sciara



