‘Pretty Little Liars’ Halloween: DIY the Scary Mask From the Show!

Considering our absolute obsession with “Pretty Little Liars,” it would only make sense for us to DIY the “Pretty Little Liars” Halloween mask from the show. If you’re familiar with the show, you know exactly what we’re talking about, and you’ve probably been absolutely freaked out when it comes on the screen. Naturally, it makes the perfect Halloween costume – a mix of pop culture and creep factor!
To get a professional’s help with the mask, we went to MAC Cosmetics senior artist Fatima Thomas at the MAC Pro store in New York City. After taking us through the makeup step by step, we’re confident that if you attempt this at home, you’ll win the Best Costume at any Halloween party. To get the look, follow the tutorial above, then tweet us a picture of your own mask to @BeautyHigh – we’ll RT the best ones!
Photography: Amy Beckerman
Makeup: Fatima Thomas, MAC Cosmetics
Model: Jaclyn Sciara
If you're a huge "Pretty Little Liars" fan and you're looking for the perfect Halloween costume, look no further.
Step 1: Start with a grey mix by mixing Chromacake, a water activated powder, mixing Pure White, just a dab of Black and a dab of Process Magenta, mixing on a plate or a saucer and activating with water. Take a 109 Brush and mix until you get an antique white color. Use a little more black to make a deeper grey on one half of the face.
Step 2: Going in with the darker grey color and a 224 Brush, enhance some contours and draw shadows onto the face at the bottom of the chin and from each corner of the mouth going outward.
Step 3: Take more of the Pure White Chromacake and go in and layer in the areas you want to highlight, low on the apple of the cheek so that it looks round and puffy like a baby's face. The side of the chin, the front lower part of the cheek and in the divet of the upper lip should be defined.
Step 4: Paint using a flat brush and Blacktrack Fluidline, going in a circle around the eye following the eye socket from just under the brow bone to below under eye circles. Paint all over the lid, trying to get your edges nice and clean. If the edges aren't perfect, clean up around the circles with a cotton swab and makeup remover to get rid of any fuzziness.
Step 5: With a small brush and Pure White Chromacake, go right up to the edge of the black and go around a few areas to highlight the edge and make the socket look more 3D. You don't need to follow the entire socket, just highlight a few areas.
Step 6: Go over the black socket with black eyeshadow to make it look more matte, and be sure to dust over eyelashes with black so that they blend into the eye.
Step 7: Use black eyeliner pencil and color in your water line on the upper and lower lids to seal the eye with black.
Step 8: Use something that looks like an antique pink, whether it be a blush or an eyeshadow. Fatima used More Amour in Pro Longwear Eyeshadow and place the pink on the puffy part of the cheeks randomly and haphazardly. Don't blend it too much; this should look splotchy.
Step 9: To make the mask look aged, use Chrome Yellow and Uninterrupted eyeshadows, mixing the two and haphazardly going around the eye scoket, around the nose and on the corners of the lower lip. Make this more random and dirty looking than pristine.
Step 10: Take the same black from the eyes, and place black in the inner center of the top and bottom lips to make it look like the mask has an open mouth even when the mouth is closed. Next, use Blacktrack Fluidline and draw over the black with an eyeliner brush. Then, take the Pure White Chromacake and go around the edges of the black and highlight the mouth.
Step 11: For the cracks in the mask, use the Chromacake grey color and take a really fine eyeliner brush and go in and hold the brush at the back of the handle so you don't have as much control over the line, and create cracks. Then, rinse out the liner brush and go into the cracks with the Pure White Chromacake to give them definition and highlights. Only go around a section of the edge to give the crack dimension.
Enjoy scaring your friends for the night!
