Nurse Ratched, ‘Euphoria’ & More Halloween Makeup Trends to Try

Halloween 2020 might look a little different this year but that doesn’t mean we should all just throw in the towel and skip celebrating all together. Even though you might not be able to go to a party, you can still play around with your costume to spend time with family or a few safe friends outdoors. These Halloween makeup trends will help you get into the spirit and maybe even inspire your next TikTok transformation video?

Not surprisingly, most of the biggest Halloween makeup trends come straight from pop culture. This year’s most talked-about TV shows are blowing up on Instagram already. From the bold, glittery makeup on Euphoria to very lifelike transformations into Nurse Ratched from Netflix’s Ratched, pop culture fans are leading the way when it comes to Halloween makeup. Even Joe Exotic from Tiger King is trending! And we can’t forget about Black Panther.

Classic movies always work too, such as The Joker, Clueless and Harry Potter, as well as Instagram and TikTok filters. There are so many fun options, you could do multiple different Halloween costumes with makeup. Check out some of our favorites, below, to get you started.

Nurse Ratched

The eyebrows, the red lips and the scowl are completely perfect in this tutorial and this amazing transformation.

Euphoria

The purple eyeshadow and dotted cut-crease (add gems!) scream Maddy from Euphoria in this cute costume.

Black Panther

Look closely at Tia Mowry’s Black Panther-inspired makeup because it is perfection, as is this tutorial.

Pennywise the Clown

This creepy costume is surprisingly easy with a little face paint.

Joe Exotic

This one takes a little more skills and time but how incredible is the finished product?

Harley Quinn

Badass Harley Quinn is almost a popular costume because it’s equal parts cute and creepy.

Ursula

The best part about doing an Ursula makeup costume is you only have paint your face purple—not your whole body. We love this tutorial and this amazing transformation.