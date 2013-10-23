Instagram Insta-Glam: Halloween Makeup

Considering there are few things we love in this world more than good makeup, it’s no surprise that Halloween is one of our favorite holidays. Between figuring out the perfect costume (we’ll be anything besides a sexy hamburger) and learning how to DIY some Halloween makeup, October 31 is one of our favorite days of the year.
To get some real life inspiration for Halloween costumes that will come home blue ribbon winners, we took to Instagram. Fair warning, though, these looks aren’t for the faint of heart. Take a look at 10 of our favorite Halloween makeup looks in the slideshow above, then tell us what you’re going to be for Halloween in the comments below!
10 Halloween makeup ideas, right this way.
@Floresmelanie took her scary skeleton makeup one step further by extending the makeup from her face down onto her neck and chest for a completely freaky look.
@Janethv85 went for a gorgeous face of jungle cat makeup, completing the look with some fiery red hair.
Love "Wicked"? Take after @Coymakeup and go for a wicked green witch look for Halloween.
@Louise_J's makeup is simple but makes a very creepy statment, which is why we love it.
@Pnutmnms went for a pretty, feminine version of the Jigsaw costume, and we like the girly take.
@Slash_gash_sparkless' went for a fully made up clown costume, even creating the collar with makeup on her neck. That's dedication, people.
Look closely at the makeup on @Sugarbitties and notice that her eyes are actually closed. The makeup is way, way more impressive once you realize that.