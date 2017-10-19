StyleCaster
10 Beauty Products That Will Take Your Halloween Makeup Game to the Next Level

10 Beauty Products That Will Take Your Halloween Makeup Game to the Next Level

Lauren LeVine
10 Beauty Products That Will Take Your Halloween Makeup Game to the Next Level
Photo: Getty Images

For those of us who are a little product obsessed, October 31 is all about the makeup. When the Halloween swag starts ramping up in, oh, August, we can’t help but get a little excited—and makeup plans for the big night commence immediately. But when it comes to Halloween makeup, not all products are created equal. If you’ve ever purchased some icky, crumbly pancake makeup or been deeply disappointed by some glow-in-the-dark eyeliner, you know what we’re talking about.

MORE: 14 Vampy Lipsticks for a Halloween-Ready Face

But not these babies. Hell, we’re not above using some of these products on a regular basis all throughout the months of September and October. They’re that good.

Originally posted October 2011. Updated October 2017.

10 Mind-Blowing Halloween Beauty Products: Makeup For Ever Aqua XL Color Paint

Makeup For Ever Aqua XL Color Paint Extra Long Lasting Waterproof Cream Shadow

To create that amazing next-level cat eye-look a la David Bowie in "Labyrinth," use Makeup For Ever's Aqua XL Eye Pencil to trace your outline, then finish with the new Aqua XL Color Paint Cream Shadow in Matte Black. All of the color paint colors are phenomenal, really, and can be used to create so many looks.

Photo: Makeup For Ever
10 Mind-Blowing Halloween Beauty Products: Kryolan Aquacolor UV DayGlow
Kryolan Aquacolor UV DayGlow

Layer this over your look to create special effects under a black light! 

Photo: Kryolan Professional Makeup
10 Mind-Blowing Halloween Beauty Products: Manic Panic Glam Strips
Manic Panic Glam Strips

Transform your hairstyle into, well, anything you want with Manic Panic's Glam Strips. The extensions, which come in a variety of lengths ranging from eight to 18-inches, clip into your own hair for a simple way punch up your Halloween costume. 

Photo: Manic Panic
10 Mind-Blowing Halloween Beauty Products: Kiss Nails
Kiss Nails

Kiss press on nails are by far the best drugstore brand, and whether you're a vampire or a zombie, you're gonna need some long red nails.

Photo: Kiss
10 Mind-Blowing Halloween Beauty Products: Urban Lash
Urban Decay Urban Lash

I don't know about you, but I'll take any excuse to wear extremely long and ostentatious eyelashes. Urban Decay's Urban Lash line has 12 different eyelash styles in varying widths (so you can get normal eyelashes if you're going for more of an Audrey Hepburn look). 

Photo: Urban Decay
10 Mind-Blowing Halloween Beauty Products: COLOR.BUG
KEVIN.MURPHY COLOR.BUG

Remember in elementary school when you would put baby powder in your hair to turn it white for Halloween? Kevin Murphy's COLOR.BUG  is like that concept but a million times better. COLOR.BUG is a powder that comes in hand-held pods. The powder is applied directly to hair for high-definition color and texture. The product washes off after one wear, just like makeup. 

Photo: KEVIN.MURPHY
10 Mind-Blowing Halloween Beauty Products: Flash Face Decorating Kit
Ultraflesh Flash Face Decorating Kit

If Halloween is your favorite holiday, and you put as much thought into your costume as what you're going to name your first-born child (we kid!), the Ultraflesh Flash Face Decorating Kit is meant for you. It contains nine reusable stencils, three highlighting pens and three metallic sprays, which means the looks you can create are endless. From Ke$ha (you know she's got one of these) to Tinker Bell, this kit is for serious Halloween lovers.

Photo: Amazon
10 Mind-Blowing Halloween Beauty Products: TIGI Mohawk Gel

TIGI Hard Head Mohawk Gel

Pretty self explanatory. If you have plans for an '80s costume (or just want to make your hair stand on end, literally), you need this gel.

Photo: TIGI
10 Mind-Blowing Halloween Beauty Products: GoT Nail Polish

Rise and Shine For the Watch Nail Polish

If you're a major "Game of Thrones" fan (and, um, who isn't?), we're guessing a "GoT"-inspired costume is in the works yet again this year. This multichrome polish collection is kinda a must, if that's the case.

Photo: Etsy
10 Mind-Blowing Halloween Beauty Products: Peter Thomas Roth Liner
Peter Thomas Roth Lashes To Die for The Liner

From Cleopatra to Catwoman, eyeliner is one must-have for any high-drama Halloween costume. This long-wear, quick-drying and stay-put liquid liner from Peter Thomas Roth provides dramatic definition with a high dose of pigment. It also dramatically increases lash length and volume over time. Score.

Photo: Peter Thomas Roth

