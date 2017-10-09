10 Cute Headbands You Can Wear on Halloween and Beyond

There are many things to love about Halloween, but for some, dressing up is not one of them. We’ve subjected ourselves to last-minute shopping before and the experience is hardly pleasant. Besides the fact that you haven’t conjured up a costume idea so you’re shopping blind, there are troves of people to push through, massive lines to wait in, and price tags you wish you could unsee.
If no one else will tell you, we will: you don’t have to overdo it! Since Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year, chances are, you’ll be going from work to play and want to get festive without the extra legwork.
The idea of wearing a headband as a costume might seem like a snooze-fest at first, but with the number of options out there, it’s actually anything but. So save your cash and coordinate a stylish outfit with 10 of our favorite Halloween-themed options below.