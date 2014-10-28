Halloween Hair: Watch Your Way to An Amazing Hairstyle

Once you’ve got your Halloween makeup down pat, you’ll need to finish your look with some Halloween hair. Whether your hair is the main component of your costume or you’re simply using it as an accessory, it’s something that can’t be overlooked come October 31.

We’ve been putting together some of our favorite Halloween hair tutorials from YouTube so you can watch your way to an amazing Halloween hairstyle. From last-minute and simple to scary and elaborate, check out our favorites below!

Looking to go as Tinkerbell? This simple tutorial breaks down the hairstyle that will pull together your costume.

Haloween hair at its finest, this tutorial for both bear and cat ears made out of hair makes buying a headband unnecessary.

Every girl should experience dressing as Audrey Hepburn’s character in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” for Halloween at least once in her life, and this tutorial will get you there.

Going as the bride of Frankenstein? This how-to shows you exactly how to get the spooky black and white style.

Opting for a flapper costume? Grab your “Mr. Gatsby” date and use this how-to for the perfect costume.

Whichever technique you decide on for these cat ears, you’re sure to be the cutest cat at the party with this Halloween hair!

A mermaid costume may be a bit tricky, but this fun mermaid hair tutorial is all you need to get the look for Halloween night.

A standby for last-minute costumes, the rockabilly look is simple and all you’ll need is a red bandana.