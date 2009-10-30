Halloween Hair Ideas: Tips to Amp Up Your Costume

This Halloween, complete your costume with an outrageous hairstyle. This is your one time a year you can wear a hairstyle you’ve always wanted but were never quite that daring. The most effortless option would be to choose a wig suitable to your costume. Here are some other options to create some creative looks with your locks this Halloween:

Scary Looks (above): This look is achieved with a crimping iron. Cleanse and condition your hair. Spray a volumizer in your hair (mucho!!!), and blow dry your hair upside down. If your hair is straight, you do not need a brush (thank you, mother nature), curly hair, once moisture is taken out, flip head upright and take sections with a large brush and blow dry straight. Next, take one-inch sections and crimp only the middle of the section leaving out the root and the ends. Complete this throughout the entire head. When finished, if you want, spray with a colored hairspray that suits your costume.

Looks with Curls: Cleanse and condition as usual. Spray in volumizer to your towel dried hair. Once the excess moisture is removed, blow dry your hair in sections with a large round brush. Using one-inch sections set your hair in hot rollers. If you do not have hot rollers, use a one inch curling iron. Clip every curl so it can set. Once your entire head is done, let it cool for fifteen minutes. Remove all of the clips and shake out the curls. Spray in a workable hairspray. I prefer Redken Workforce 09, or Bumble and bumble Does It All Spray.

