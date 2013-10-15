Halloween Costume Idea: Learn How to Get a Modern Twiggy Look

The clock is ticking to find your perfect Halloween costume, and we know how much pressure there is to show up at a party with an amazing idea. If you’re aiming for a fun, feminine look instead of going the scarier route, the classic Twiggy makeup is always a hit. This year, we decided to make Twiggy’s usual drawn on lashes look a bit more modern by giving it a black and white edge.
Because there’s no better way to learn how to do Halloween makeup than going to the professionals, we turned to MAC Cosmetics senior makeup artist Fatima Thomas at the MAC Pro Store in New York City, who walked us through the entire look while giving tips for getting Twiggy’s look at home. In 10 simple steps, you’ll be able to get this look at home. Fair warning, though, you’ll probably be swatting away the Instagram paparazzi at all of those Halloween parties. Flip through the steps above to learn how to get Twiggy’s look for Halloween!
Photography: Amy Beckerman
Makeup: Fatima Thomas, MAC Cosmetics
Model: Jaclyn Sciara
For a modern take on Twiggy this Halloween, follow these steps!
Step 1: Begin with a clean, moisturized face and apply the foundation of your choice that gives a nice even, natural finish. Fatima used MAC Match Master Foundation in a color a bit lighter than the skin tone, because Twiggy wasn't tan at all. Set with a powder, like MAC Mineralize Skin Finish in Light Plus. Find a powder that matches the foundation and use a nice fluffy brush to set all over the face.
Step 2: Use MAC Pro Pure White Paint Stick on the lid from lash line just stopping short of the socket in a nice, even layer. Apply a little bit on the brow bone as well. Then, take a white eyeshadow like MAC Gesso, setting the paint stick using a firm, flat brush to press it onto the lid. This sets it, matting it down and giving the white color more intensity.
Step 3: Add in a graphic crease. Fatima used Rapidblack Penultimate Eyeliner because it's really easy and it's a liquid liner that functions like a pen. Find your socket line, just above your lid and crease, and draw a line that follows it. Make sure that the ends of it taper nicely.
Step 4: Using the same liquid liner, create a line going along your upper lash line, and let it wing out slightly. It should aim towards the line that you drew in your crease, but they don't need to touch. This line is thicker in the center, then it tapers out towards the outer corners.
Step 5: Use a white eyeliner pencil in the water line of the eye and in the inner corner of the eye. Do a couple of layers so you can build up the intensity of the white.
Step 6: Add false eyelashes for the '60s vibe using a lash adhesive. Blend the natural lashes and the false lashes together with an extra coat of mascara.
Step 7: Once the lashes are in place and dry, extend the inner corner of the black eyeliner into the corner of the eye and just onto the bridge of the nose for a more '60s look.
Step 8: Using the liquid liner, draw a line under the eye that starts not quite at the outer corner, works its way inward and stops just shy of the outer corner. The outer corners should be left open. Then, drawing in about five or six doll like lashes, create small lines that are wider at the base and then thinner at the base. You can draw them on a diagonal or straight down. Fatima says to draw these to compliment your own eye shape.
Step 9: Use MAC Paint Stick in Pure White with a fluffy eyeshadow brush just to tap the color onto the lip and build it so it looks smooth and pigmented.
Step 10: To get cleaner edges, go back in with a white liner pencil for more precision.
Now all you need for Halloween is a Twiggy wig!
