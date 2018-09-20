StyleCaster
24 Celebrity Wig Looks That Are Wearable Beyond Halloween

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage. Larry Busacca/Getty Images. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic. Design: Allison Kahler.

It’s no secret that some—OK, a lot—of celebrities use wigs as a way to preserve the health of their natural strands. In all honesty, who can blame them when the options continue to grow in quality and style at warp speed?

Gone are the days when most of us only wore a wig with a costume or for special occasions. In case you didn’t know, there’s an entire industry dedicated to creating wigs that look so real, you’d think the person wearing it somehow grew, dyed, or cut their hair overnight.

And with Halloween just over one month away, we can’t think of a better time to share the inspiration you may need to rock a faux mane beyond the holiday. There’s a slew of celebrities who have never been shy about their love for wigs, so we guarantee these beautiful hair moments will have you trading in a hat for a wig in record time.

See some of our all-time favorite red carpet and runway wig moments below.

1 of 24
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Wigs | Cardi B.
Cardi B.

For Jeremy Scott's Spring 2019 New York Fashion Week show, Cardi looked stunning in a shoulder-length 'do.

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Wigs | Halsey
Halsey

The singer tucked away her natural curls under this black faux ponytail at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Wigs | Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

For her July 2018 visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, the beauty mogul traded in her wavy black hair for a classic bob.

Photo: BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Wigs | Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner

For an Adidas pop-up event in September 2018, the new mom looked like her old self in waist-length, bone-straight blonde hair.

Photo: Erik Voake/Getty Images for Adidas.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Wigs | Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj

For the 2018 Daily Front Row's 2018 Fashion Media Awards, the rapper stole everyone's attention in a multi-toned purple coif.

Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Wigs | Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek

In February 2018, the actress looked completely different in a blonde wig at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) Nominees Party.

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Wigs | Zendaya
Zendaya

For the 2017 InStyle Awards, the actress and singer stepped out in a larger-than-life afro.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Wigs | Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid

The top model rarely deviates from her wavy blonde mane, but made an exception for Moschino's Spring 2018 runway, where she wore an adorable pixie wig.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Wigs | Zendaya
Zendaya

The actress, singer, and fashion designer has never been shy about her love of wigs. Who could forget the bowl cut she wore to the 2016 Met Gala?!

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Wigs | Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes

The actress fooled everyone when she wore this perfectly styled bob wig to the 2015 Met Gala.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Wigs | Amber Rose
Amber Rose

Although she's known for her signature baldie, the model and influencer has also dabbled in wigs. Her most recent transformation took place at the third annual Amber Rose Slutwalk in L.A.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Wigs | Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner

Gigi's modeling comrade has also worn wigs on the runway. Her most head-turning transformation took place at Balmain's Fall 2017 show.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Wigs | Cardi B.
Cardi B.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper is also known for her impeccable wig game. She took our breath away when she paired her Christian Siriano gown with this black mane at Rihanna's Diamond Ball.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Wigs | Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner

The budding beauty boss keeps fans on their toes with her revolving door of colorful wigs, including this lime green bob from an appearance in early 2017.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Wigs | Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell

The legendary model is practically synonymous with waist-length hair, but we're seriously obsessed with this afro she wore to the 2014 GLAAD Media Awards.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Wigs | Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga

Since making her debut in 2008, the Grammy and Golden Globe winner has sported every hair color under the sun, including this blue wig in 2011.

STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Wigs | Ciara
Ciara

The mother of two delivered old Hollywood glamour with a twist when she attended the 2016 Met Gala in a silver wig.

STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Wigs | Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez

When she's shooting "Shades of Blue," the singer and actress protects her natural strands with a curly wig.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Wigs | Katy Perry
Katy Perry

She may be rocking an all natural pixie now, but let's not forget all of the flawless wig moments Perry gave years ago. Back in 2015, she looked like a real like Ariel in this red wig.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Wigs | Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn

The British top model stunned Instagram followers after revealing she would be rocking this chestnut brown pixie to Glamour UK's Women of the Year Awards.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Wigs | Karrueche Tran
Karrueche Tran

The "CLAWS" actress channeled her inner Storm from "X-Men" when she opted for silvery strands at the 2015 BET Awards.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Wigs | Kehlani
Kehlani

Since chopping off her natural curls in early 2016, the singer's been having fun with a variety of wigs on and off the red carpet.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Wigs | Rihanna
Rihanna

It's hard to pick just one standout wig moment from our favorite bad gal, but this auburn wig from the 2015 Met Gala is certainly a contender.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Wigs | Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj

The Queens rapper's trusty glam squad includes a stylist who always dresses her in show-stopping wigs that practically graze the floor.

Photo: Getty Images

