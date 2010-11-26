Get Halle Berry’s Gorgeous Red Carpet Look

Want to look as fresh-faced as Halle Berry? Our friends at Hollywood Life got the scoop on scoring her red carpet look.

How gorgeous did Halle Berry look on the red carpet for the screening of Frankie & Alice? This lovely lady rarely gets it wrong, down to her flawless makeup. Here are my suggestions to steal Halle’s flawless look:

Halle’s known for her practically perfect complexion. You can get her glow with Revlon PhotoReady Makeup, a great liquid foundation.

The eyes have it with this look. Get Halle’s smoldering eye look with Revlon Colorstay 12-Hour Eyeshadow Quad in Copper Spice. Top it off with two generous coats of their Revlon GlowLuscious Mascara, which gives great volume and definition while it helps regenerate lash growth. Neat, huh?

Finish the look with a great creamy lipstick. Halle appears to be rocking one of my favorites, Revlon ColorStay Mineral LipGlaze in Forever Raisin.

