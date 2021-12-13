Halle Berry Said This Cleansing Brush Is ‘Like Giving Your Face a Hug’ & Gifted it to Everyone She Knew For Christmas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

All I want for Christmas is to be on Halle Berry‘s gift-giving list. The iconic actress, who might I say ages like the finest of wines, has some of the best gift ideas around. How do I know this? Because she posted a video of one of her go-to presents on IG, of course.

Last year right after the holidays, the Oscar-winner posted a six-minute clip of her own personal (non-sponsored!!!) review of the Finishing Touch Flawless Cleanse Massager and noted that she gave the device to “every single person I know… because it’s something I really, really love.”

She called it a “revolutionary product” and credited the soft silicone bristles and four vibration settings for penetrating pores and dislodging all the dirt and oil from her skin without roughing it up. Now that’s the kind of review we’re listening to.

The cleansing brush works how any other would, however Berry says the results of this one are unmatched.

“It feels so good in your hands,” she told her seven million followers. “Sometimes I uses a scrub when I’m using this if I want a really good exfoliation. Sometimes I use a plain cleanser.”

Her routine is pretty simple. She uses the high setting for 30 seconds so that “you just feel the dirt and excess oil and makeup come off,” and then shifts the speed to setting 3 for a “nice massage.” She adds that she works the brush up and pushes the device in an upward motion to fluff up the skin and fight gravity and droopy skin. After this step, she finishes with setting 1 and rinses her face with warm water.

“This feels so good. So stinkin’ good, and it’s so gentle,” she said while demonstrating her process. “That’s the beauty of this … It’s like giving your face a hug.”

Finishing Touch Flawless Cleanser Brush

Now, usually with a celeb-loved product, we’d expect a hefty price tag. However, this one is shockingly affordable. We’re talking under-$30 affordable.

The 100-percent silicone cleansing brush uses sonic vibration to give your skin the kind of cleaning it needs after a long day going from the gym to work to dinner to drinks. Or, you know, a long day of staying home and working from the couch. And, it’s “stinking cute” (as Berry so lovingly put it). It’s designed to be compact so that you can put it in your purse or carry-on with ease.

Plus, the brand has even more skincare essentials.

Finishing Touch Flawless Cleanse Total Body Spa Brush Kit

If you want an all-over cleanse and exfoliation, look no further than the brand’s spa brush kit. It comes with a long unit designed to reach those hard-to-pinpoint places like your lower back, as well as three cleansing heads: a loofah, massager, and exfoliator.

Finishing Touch Flawless Next Gen Hair Removal

There’s a solution to getting rid of peach fuzz without scraping up your face, and it’s this hair remover. Unlike stiff razors it’s designed to pinpoint the exact spot you want to clear without irritating your skin.

What more could you need? Consider our Christmas shopping complete.