Half-Up Half-Down: 15 Hairstyles Perfect for Prom

Say what you will about formal hairstyles, but one of the prettiest options is the half-up, half-down look. Your hair is off of your face enough that you don’t have to worry about messing it up while dancing, but down enough that it looks flowing and romantic. Who could want more?
Whether you’re going to prom, formal, or you just like to get fancy on the weekends, we’ve pulled together 15 amazing half-up, half-down hairstyles that are pretty perfect. Take a look at our picks above, and tell us how you’ll be doing your hair for prom in the comments below!
Take your half-up style up another notch with a gorgeous crystal barrette.
Between the braid and the loose waves, this half-up hairstyle makes for a romantic look that lends itself to flowing dresses.
A simple braid that trickcs you into thinking it's a French waterfall braid, this look is absolutely a winner.
Twist the front two sections of hair back until they meet at the center of the back of your head, and secure the hair with an embellished clip.
Feeling extra feminine? Go for a hair bow to finish off an otherwise simple hairstyle.
Go for a modern look with a French braid at the center of your head, securing the braid into a half-up style before it goes to the lengths of your hair.
Look too quickly and you'll miss the double braid happening in this style — but you'll want to make sure you see this one.
Leave about two inches of hair out of the braid before you pull your hair into a half-up style for some face-framing fringe that'll look great in pictures.
After you curl your hair and let it cool, twist and pull back the front pieces, finishing with this super cool braid in the back.
If you love fishtail braids, this is the half-up style for you.
With volume at the crown and tiny twists, this half-up hairstyle is one of our favorites.
Finish off your curled hairstyle with a few flowers for a feminine look.
For an extra thick braid like this one, use thickening hairspray (on damp hair) and dry shampoo (on dry hair) before braiding.
Somehow, this chic half-up style manages to have tons of volume but still be chic at the same time. Plus, who wouldn't love that accessory?
