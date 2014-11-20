3 Twists on the Ultra Cool Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyle

The half-up, half-down hairstyle is a perfect go-to look for just about any occasion, from a casual weekend brunch to a formal affair. A simple clip holding your hair back is always pretty in that cool retro ’80s way, but you can really get adventurous with this style.

TRESemmé for Banana Republic

TRESemmé Stylist, Jeanie Syfu, created this drop-dead gorgeous hairstyle for the recent Banana Republic Summer 2015 runway show. To get this edgy look yourself, follow Jeanie’s steps:

1. Apply TRESemmé Thermal Creations Volumizing Mousse on damp hair and rough-dry ends for volume and texture. Finish your blow-dry by using a round brush to smooth the texture at the hairline.

2. Curl hair vertically, using a 1-inch curling iron, to create loose waves. Once curled, brush back the hair to create texture and lightly spray TRESemmé 24 Hour Body Finishing Spray.

3. Gather hair at the hairline and split into two sections. Begin twisting hair at the crown, working your way to the nape of the neck and secure with bobby pins, leaving the lengths of the hair loose. Repeat twist with the remaining hair.

4. Gently pull loose hair around the hairline to frame the face and finish by spraying TRESemmé Fresh Start Volumizing Dry Shampoo to mattify the texture.

MORE: 5 Easy Ways to Dry Your Hair Faster

Nordstrom.com

This one a really easy look to achieve – all you need is a pretty hair accessory, like this gorgeous “Marcella” hair pick ($52, Nordstrom.com). Gather the very top portion of your hair into a loose twist or chignon, add your clip and maybe a bobby pin, et voila. So chic.

MORE: How to Make Your Hair Color Last

Imaxtree

Odilie Gilbert for John Frieda Hair Care created this boho chic look for the Rodarte Fall / Winter 2014 runway. You don’t have to have 3-ft long hair for it to look amazing! Here are Odilie’s steps and products:

1. Coat your hair with Frizz Ease Daily Nourishment Leave-In Conditioner. Pull it into two sections, create two long braids, and then blow it dry, creating a subtle wave.

2. Undo the braids, and work Frizz Ease Unwind Curls Calming Creme through your hair to give it a relaxed, carefree texture, concentrate on the ends so you don’t have frizzies.

3. Take a piece from the side, twist it, and secure it in the back of your head with pins and/or a clip. Finish with a spritz of Luxurious Volume All-Day Hold Hairspray.