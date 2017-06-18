StyleCaster
Share

The 5 Prettiest Half-Up Half-Down Braids to Wear This Summer

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 5 Prettiest Half-Up Half-Down Braids to Wear This Summer

by
The 5 Prettiest Half-Up Half-Down Braids to Wear This Summer
Photo: ImaxTree

Braids can be a tricky hairstyle to wear. Not because the majority of them require superhuman dexterity and fifteen fingers on one hand, but because the “wrong” style can give you the appearance of either a third-grade school girl or an 82-year-old librarian. Which, hey, no shade at either of them, but it’s not exactly what we’re going for on a Saturday afternoon. And that’s why we’re so obsessed with the half-up, half-down braid for summer.

MORE: 5 Insanely Cool Under-$10 Beauty Products at Ulta Right Now

Yes, it’s an incredibly specific hairstyle, but it’s one you’re about to see everywhere this month, thanks to its soft, yet refined, finish—basically, the this-ol’-thing? of hairstyles. Plus, it’s a style that works on pretty much every hair type, texture, and length, so you’ve got no reason not to try out all of our favorite tutorials, below, on yourself today. Keep reading (and watching!) to find your new summer style.

half-up half-down braids

Photo: ImaxTree

 

Soft, Messy, Boho Braids

 

 

Cornrow Braided Topknot

 

 

Curly, Multi-Layered Braids

 

 

Double-Dutch Braids

 

 

Voluminous Fishtail Braids

 

MORE: Meet Tubing Mascara: The Best Mascara the Internet Swears By

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share