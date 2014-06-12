Beauty Recipe: Half-Up Fishtail Braid

Thanks to Pinterest, we’re pretty used to seeing the wonder that is a fishtail braid in the form of a side braid, or even a high up ponytail-braid hybrid. One of our favorite versions, though? The half-up fishtail braid, a fun take on two styles we all know and love. It may look a little bit tricky, but trust us, you can handle this one. Follow the steps below for your own half-up fishtail!

Long Tail Comb: Section off your hair from either temple, gathering the hair together in a high, half-up ponytail.

Clear Elastic: Pull your hair back into a half pony and secure with a clear elastic. Begin the fishtail braid by splitting the ponytail into two sections. Grab a small piece of hair from underneath the left section and weave it over the right section, wrapping to the outside then swooping underneath. Now grab from the right side and cross it over to the left section. Continue the criss-cross braiding until you reach the end of the ponytail. Secure with another clear elastic.

Sea Salt Spray: To add some beach waves, spritz in some sea salt spray to the lengths of hair, then gently scrunch with your fingers for some extra texture. We’re big fans of Not Your Mother’s Beach Babe Texturizing Sea Salt Spray to get the job done.