Half-Moon Nail Art is Officially the New French Manicure

Back in the day, rarely did I see a woman leave the local nail salon without a french manicure. It was the nail design du jour for everyone, regardless of other nail art designs that I’m sure were just as readily available (though I never saw them). The beige and white combo was about as classic as it got and a status symbol of sorts. If you had a french manicure, I assumed you knew a thing or two about beauty. But fast forward to 2019 where half-moon nail art is the new classic and a french mani just doesn’t have that new school appeal.
Today, it’s quite the opposite. Though it’s by no means banished from the nail art scene, it does feel a bit outdated and old fashioned compared to the recent wave of new-age innovation, like rainbow nails and towering Swarovski-embellished stilettos. Half-moon art is the perfect median, both simple and intricate in design. In the simplest terms, it’s placing a color over or outlining that small, rounded shadow at the base of each nail, otherwise known as the lunula. Some of us have it and some of us don’t. Regardless of whether it exists or not, half-moon nail art can still be drawn on by a seasoned manicurist or novice with a steady hand.
And because of its versatility, the trend can be worn in a myriad of ways; from a simple negative space design to full-on mini portraits on each nail. It’s no wonder everyone’s trying it and thus, turning it into a new age classic. Need proof? Keep scrolling for half-moon nail looks that cover the entire spectrum; from minimalist to full-on maximalist.
Over the moon.
Touch of sparkle.
Simple but bold!
Reverse moon.
Fresh talons.
Gold dots.
Purple love.
Pretty in pink.
Half moons created using PERIWINKLE and PASTEL V082
Baby blues.
Foot action.
White accents.
Keeping that bad juju away.
The eyes have it.
Matte Lilac Negative Space
Negative space.
Melon matte.
A little sparkle.
Classic black.
Just a little summer purple and yellow gel half moon Mani moment
Purple moon.
Walk the line.
Ein letztes Bild noch vom Sommer-Half Moon.
Multi-tiers.
mein Design für das Halfmoon-Them der #MONTAGSPINSELEI
Fruity patooty.
Half moon rainbows
Taste the rainbow.
I went a bit mad with the colours! My nails are sooo bright and noticible! I've worn this design since yesterday and got many compliments even from strangers today.
Mad for color.
Gel manicure with negative space and Swarovski nails
Bejeweled.
Do the polka.
only by the half moon
Lavender mattes.
Gemstone crystal nails. Promised a better photo! Here it is!
What a gem.
Two-toned.
Half moon kitties!! The pale pink jelly base with stars and other glitter. These nails were inspired by the very talented @nagelfuchs! She always has bright and beautiful nails that really cheer me up! And her brilliant half moon manis are my absolute favorite! Thank you for being such a great inspiration!!
Meow.
Christmas polish
Too galactic.
Vacation vibes.
Color for everyone.
On point.