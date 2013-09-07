Get the Surf-Inspired Half Moon Manicure from Peter Som

Described as “surf style meets downtown,” Peter Som’s collection for spring is fresh and easy, filled with plenty of sportswear basics with a borrowed-from-the-boys twist.

The resulting beauty look was “rock, surfer with a downtown vibe – a soft look with strength and texture.” Hair was a twisted romantic knot with a tough of grunge toughness courtesy of Eugene Souleiman, Global Creative Director for Wella Professionals, with good doses of Wella Ocean Spritz to give it a tousled, surfer-like texture.

Makeup was soft, fresh and light (“makeup but not makeup,” as Lead Makeup Artist for MAC Cosmetics Tom Pecheux put it). Skin was glowing after applications of MAC Prep + Prime Face and Body Foundation for a sheer finish, with a visibly rosy cheek courtesy of the forthcoming Cream Blush in Pleasure Model, which was tapped into the cheeks using the fingers. The brows were brushed up with a tonal color using a small stiff fan brush to push each hair into the perfect shape using the model’s own brow color. Lips simply shone with the forthcoming Lipgloss in Ray of Sunshine.

The gorgeous half moon manicure the girls sported on the runway came courtesy of Zoya, with nail lacquers – the forthcoming Alexa and Edie – that were created to match swatches of fabric in Som’s collection. Rebecca Isa for Zoya told us the colors are heavily pigmented creme hues that were customized to match those gorgeous fabric samples so they would pull hues from the collection. The models’ nails alternated from a base of the green with a half moon of the blue or vice versa, but two-to-three coats of base with a rounded sweep or two of the alternate color over the half moon of your nail base is all that’s needed to achieve this super-easy runway look.