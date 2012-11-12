Hairstylist Mark Townsend Gives Us His Top Holiday Hair Tips



With the holiday season already upon us, we’re not only surrounded by holiday decorations already but also the “tough” decision of event dressing. From what outfits to wear to all of the events that this time of year brings to how to switch up our hair and makeup routine to always seem party-appropriate, there’s a reason why many call the holiday season the most stressful time of year.

Luckily, celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend (known for styling the strands of such Hollywood elite as Lea Michele, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, Reese Witherspoon and Christina Aguilera to name a few) has lent us some of his holiday hair styling tips. From how to get the perfect braided bun to get you through the season to being brave and using daring hair accessories, Townsend’s tips will give your holiday look some extra legs.

Rock a Simple Braided Bun:

“A great holiday hairstyle that is simple to do is a braided bun. Started by applying a large dollop of the Dove Style+Care Nourishing Curls Whipped Cream Mousse to damp hair and blow dry with a large round brush or with a diffuser on your blow-dryer to encourage natural texture. Next, take 3-inch sections of hair and wrap it around a 1-inch curling iron, but only on strands that need more curl. Now, gather the hair in the back of the head and separate the hair into 3 sections and braid the hair and gather about an inch from the bottom. Secure with elastic. Wrap the braid into a bun and secure with bobby pins. I always spray Dove Refresh+Care Invigorating Dry Shampoo on my bobby pins for extra hold and I finish by spraying Dove Style+Care Strength & Shine Extra Hold Hairspray all over to keep every hair in place all night.”

The Secret to a Day to Night Style:

“Going from day to evening quickly during the holiday season can be easy as dressing up a simple ponytail or bun; it’s all about making the style look clean and chic. Spray the Dove Style+Care Strength & Shine Extra Hold Hairspray on a disposable mascara wand and brush the hairs around the hairline and nape of neck into the style for a polished look.”

Get the Perfect Half Up/Half Down Style:

“A big trend for holiday hairstyles is an update on the half up/half down style. The modern version is softer and more romantic with the sides softly pulled back, or just pulling the hair from the temples back and leaving the hair above the ears down. Where you gather hair in the back is the perfect place to add an accessory; you can use a pin, a brooch or even an earring to dress up this style.”

