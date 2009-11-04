Hairstyles With Major Height

The sky is the limit for these star hairstyles. From Shakira to Madonna, see how celebrity hair has reached new heights.

To get major lift at roots, back comb small sections at a time, then lightly smooth everything out with a soft brush. Be careful not to apply to much pressure with your brush or you can crush your new volume. Use a little light wax like Davines Defining Wonder Wax and touch up with some more hairspray.

