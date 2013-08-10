Hairstyles With Bangs: 8 Looks That Make the Cut

Rarely do hairstyles prompt as much angst and jealousy as bangs do. If we don’t have them, we need them; when we do have them, we’re doing everything possible to get rid of them. It’s a bit silly, but true–when bangs are good, man, they’re good, but we always seem to forget that what looks amazing on Zooey Deschanel might not necessarily look good on the rest of us. It’s all about the cut, and though some lash-sweeping blunt bangs have made history, there’s no way around it: They can look like a hot mess on us.
Thankfully, these days we’ve got options. Bangs are more of an uphill climb than stroll in the park ( what with the constant trims, etc.), but the destination is definitely worth the journey. We’ve rounded up the best hairstyles with bangs, and from micro bangs to heavy center-parts, the right style can flatter any face.
Fringe Bangs. These are just the slightest bit different from blunt bangs, but the details make a big difference. The straight across effect and lack of curved-under ends gives it an edgy, yet girly feel.
Wispy Bangs. Feminine and delicate, these are the perfect counterbalance if you're not into doing your makeup everyday. What we're trying to say is, sign us up.
Side-swept Bangs. For a classic that look good on almost everyone (especially those with thicker hair), these bangs are a go-to style.
Side-Parted Bangs. If you're working with naturally smooth hair, these bangs are for you. Plus, they give off an effortless tomboy feel so you'll be the coolest girl on the block.
Blunt Bangs. Ol' faithful: blunt bangs looked just as current in the '60s as they do now, and come in a plethora of incarnations (wispy, blended edges, straight across, etc.) to keep it customized.
Center-Parted Bangs. These definitely call for some panache to pull off, but most everyone who works it gives Alexa Chung a run for her money.
Choppy Bangs. A blunt bang hybrid with roughed up ends, choppy bangs are great for looking like a street style star on the go, which is almost always the goal.
Micro Bangs. This hairstyle takes guts, but the payoff is worth it. You'll be a present day Bettie Page, utterly modern and with the attitude to match.
