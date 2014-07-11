Hairstyles For When You’re A Hot Mess

As the summer heats up, our hair can often become our own worst enemy. We all know the feeling of being so hot that we seriously begin contemplating a buzz cut, until we quickly remember we may not be able to pull something like that off. Since we may not be able to get away with a buzzed head or side shave, there are simpler options for when we feel like we can’t even deal.
Whether you don’t want to deal with the frizz or you’re sick and tired of simply pulling your hair up into a ponytail every day, we’ve pulled some inspiration to keep you looking chic in the heat. So, put the scissors down and scroll through these sweat-proof hairstyles that will have you covered even on the hottest day.
Sock buns are the answer to all of your sweaty problems. Pull your hair back into a sleek bun on the top of your head and not only will you look cool, but you'll feel so too.
Photo:
Alessandro Zeno
Cute and simple, a low side braid is the perfect way to quickly get your hair out of the way in no time.
Photo:
DANIELE OBERRAUCH/IMAXTREE.COM
You can never go wrong with a classic ponytail. Part your hair to give it some dimension, and secure the elastic band nice and tight to keep everything in place.
Photo:
Antonello Trio
When we need to get our hair out of our faces, headbands are the answer to our prayers. Pop your favorite one on and stop the meltdown dead in its tracks.
Photo:
Andrea Adriani/IMAXTREE.COM
How cute is this? A braided crown will take you from a damsel in distress to a pretty princess.
Photo:
Matteo Scarpellini
Embrace the messy look with this low and textured bun; because if you can't beat 'em, join 'em!
Photo:
ANDREA ADRIANI
When we want to wear our hair down, but it's just too hot, compromises need to be made. Meet in the middle with a half-up half-down style!
Photo:
IMAXTREE.COM
Give your bangs a break, and braid them to the side. What could be a cuter form of frizz control?
Photo:
DANIELE OBERRAUCH