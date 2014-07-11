Hairstyles For When You’re A Hot Mess

As the summer heats up, our hair can often become our own worst enemy. We all know the feeling of being so hot that we seriously begin contemplating a buzz cut, until we quickly remember we may not be able to pull something like that off. Since we may not be able to get away with a buzzed head or side shave, there are simpler options for when we feel like we can’t even deal.

Whether you don’t want to deal with the frizz or you’re sick and tired of simply pulling your hair up into a ponytail every day, we’ve pulled some inspiration to keep you looking chic in the heat. So, put the scissors down and scroll through these sweat-proof hairstyles that will have you covered even on the hottest day.

