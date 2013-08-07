Hairstyles For Round Faces: Celebrity Inspiration For the Salon

Finding a hairstyle that works for your face shape can be hard enough, but it becomes harder if you don’t know which styles work best for your own shape. Ladies with round faces, rejoice: We’ve pulled together eight celebrities with round faces who definitely know how to work their angles. From layered cuts to pixies to side ponytails, these are styles you can bring straight to the hair salon.
First, though, there are a few things to keep in mind when you’re seeking inspiration for hairstyles for round faces. Always use angles (meaning layers, side parts or more angled cuts) to break up the symmetrical nature of the round face. Stay away from haircuts that are also round, which will accentuate how circular the shape is and won’t do any favors. Avoid sleek, severe hairstyles like slick ponytails or top knots, as they look too severe and will only make a round face look even more round than it is. The name of the game is working your angles to accentuate what you’ve got, ladies. Take a look at our celebrity hairstyle inspiration above and tell us your favorite look in the comments below.
Selena Gomez rocks a wavy side ponytail with a few pieces loose on the opposite side of her head, framing her face without emphasizing the round shape. Because of the disproportionate distribution of hair, the focus is taken off how round her face is.
Photo:
Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Ginnifer Goodwin's pixie cut took her from just another actress to a woman who stood out from the crowd. The longer in the front, shorter in the back, sleek cut works for her round face because it frames her face shape without accentuating the fact that it's round.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Kirsten Dunst's longer locks, blown out and curled in towards the bottom, work well for her round face because the longer pieces trick your eye into thinking her face is more narrow than it is wide.
Photo:
David Livingston/Getty Images
Cameron Diaz wears her short bob haircut well, softening the look with a feminine, side-swept bang. By playing with more volume on one side of her head and making her the look asymmetrical, her round features are being helped, not hurt.
Photo:
Tim Whitby/Getty Images
Similar to the asymmetrical look on Cameron, Mila Kunis wears long waves to the side, tricking the eye into thinking her face is less round than it really is.
Photo:
Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Emma Stone's elegant updo works well with her round face, keeping face-framing pieces to make the look less harsh and loosely pulling up the hair to avoid any severity. The overall look is soft and feminine.
Photo:
JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images
Kate Upton's bombshell waves work on most face shapes, but the middle part with the modern version of Farrah Fawcett's flip works to make angles against her face, breaking up the round shape.
Photo:
Jacob Andrzejczak/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Kate Bosworth's deep side part and faux side-swept bang situation helps to throw off the balance of her round face, making her face look more elongated and less circular.
Photo:
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images