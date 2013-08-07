Hairstyles For Round Faces: Celebrity Inspiration For the Salon

Finding a hairstyle that works for your face shape can be hard enough, but it becomes harder if you don’t know which styles work best for your own shape. Ladies with round faces, rejoice: We’ve pulled together eight celebrities with round faces who definitely know how to work their angles. From layered cuts to pixies to side ponytails, these are styles you can bring straight to the hair salon.

First, though, there are a few things to keep in mind when you’re seeking inspiration for hairstyles for round faces. Always use angles (meaning layers, side parts or more angled cuts) to break up the symmetrical nature of the round face. Stay away from haircuts that are also round, which will accentuate how circular the shape is and won’t do any favors. Avoid sleek, severe hairstyles like slick ponytails or top knots, as they look too severe and will only make a round face look even more round than it is. The name of the game is working your angles to accentuate what you’ve got, ladies. Take a look at our celebrity hairstyle inspiration above and tell us your favorite look in the comments below.

