31 Flattering, Non-Basic Hairstyles for My Oval-Faced Comrades

Sure, it doesn’t have your initials embroidered in it like a monogrammed Madewell tote, but a haircut can be super intimate. So much so, that I feel obliged to steer my oval-headed comrades in the right direction with inspo. Thankfully, hairstyles for oval faces are actually among the most versatile. And with a set of expertly-held shears, you can customize the cut to flatter your face shape and fit your unique, personal style.

According to Hairstylist Jessica Shakir, “the oval face shape is considered the most versatile because of its symmetry and balance.” Her only caveats are to avoid long hairstyles with no layers since it can add length to your face’s already well-balanced shape. For instance, one of her favorite looks is long layers with side-swept bangs. “One of the tricks that I’ve found works best for bangs is to use a mini straightening iron to create your desired shape. It gives you more control and it’s just a safer way to get close to the scalp if need be,” she says.

You’ll just want to be sure you’re not sacrificing quality when looking for a mini hot tool. Shakir’s go-tos are the NuMe Jet Setter Pro Mini Tools ($139) because they use the same technology as the professional size ones. Plus, it’s ideal for traveling or just keeping at your work desk for those just-because happy hours. And if you’re truly committed to this ‘do, you’ll need a great hairspray to set this style while keeping the bangs looking soft. Shakir recommends the Flex Hairspray by Living Proof ($26). “It’s a medium hold hairspray that is re-workable and brushable, it’s as if it has a memory to it,” she says.

At the end of the day, the sky’s really the limit. From blunt bangs to pretty layers, here are 31 celebrity-approved ways to go beyond the basic.

Amandla Stenberg

Straight back cornrows for the culture.

Zoe Kravitz

A soft and smooth pixie for bringing out those cheekbones.

Sydelle Noel

French braids that let the face shine.

Sienna Miller

A classic lob with throwback-style volume.

Sanaa Lathan

Oval faces and big chops go together like peanut butter and jelly.

Rihanna

The half-up, half-down classic is always a style winner.

Olivia Munn

A tousled ponytail with face-framing strands feel ultra-romantic.

Naomi Campbell

A curly fro just below the ears look fab.

Meghan Markle

A low side bun with loose strands is Dutchess-approved.

Maria Borges

The TWA (teeny weeny afro) is here to stay.

Lupita Nyong’o

Leave it to Lupita to show us the understated brilliance of a braided updo.

Lana Condor

Love the flip-out action at the bottom of this classic bob style.

Kristen Stewart

A classic pixie, but make it cool-girl-approved.

Kim Kardashian

What isn’t there to love about a slicked-back low ponytail with extra inches?

KiKi Layne

We love that bantu knots are low maintenance in terms of actual styling, but still have an upscale appeal.

Kelly Rowland

You can never go wrong with box braids.

Kate Middleton

Classic shoulder-length waves for when you want to channel your inner royal.

Jourdan Dunn

Nothing chicer than a bob with wavy texture.

Jessica Biel

When you’ve got multiple layers, the longer the style, the better.

Jessica Biel

A simple low bun is classic style done right.

Jennifer Lawrence

A towering top knot will always make a statement.

Emily Blunt

There’s something so effortlessly romantic about milkmaid braids.

Danai Gurira

A braided bob is something I officially need to try.

Constance Wu

One long braid for the win.

Charlize Theron

A slick straight bob with new color if you’re game.

Carey Mulligan

A wispy bob with bangs and a few layers will do wonders for fine hair.

Blake Lively

A side-swept mermaid braid–how adorable!

Beyoncé

It takes a true badass to pull off this waist-length high ponytail braid.

Bella Hadid

We’re getting Scarface vibes from this retro bob with bangs.

Ashley Graham

The beehive updo is a throwback look everyone should try.

Anne Hathaway

When it comes to a lob for oval faces, the more texture, the better.