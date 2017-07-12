Gorgeous Summer Hairstyles That Hide Frizzy Hair

Higher temperatures mean less makeup, brighter nail polish, a whole lot of self-tanner—and frizz. Yes, there are products you can use that help, but you can also fight the situation with hairstyles for frizzy hair.

We’ve found a few, because the hot, humid weather really shouldn’t keep you from having a good hair day.

Braided Bun

Whether you style your hair with a center or middle part in the front, a braided bun in the back is the perfect way to hide any signs of frizz. Pull your hair into a ponytail and secure with an elastic, then braid the lengths and secure with a clear elastic. Then, twist the braid into a bun and pin to hold in place. Spray some hairspray to give the style staying power and you’re good to go!

Milkmaid Braid

Part your hair in the center and slick it down with gel. Then, braid the lengths of hair on both sides, and pull the braid up and around the crown of your head, making the braids meet on the top of your head and securing with pins. How cute is the milkmaid braid?

Half-up, half-down

On frizzy days, you may still want your hair to be down, which means that the solution is to go for a half-up hairstyle. For this look, part hair and at the root, begin loosely twisting hair into itself, leaving some volume at the top. Continue the loose twist towards the back of your head, making the twists meet at the back of your head in the center and pinning to secure.

Scarf

The best way to hide frizz? Literally put something over your head to hide any hair that may be unruly. Pull your hair into a sleek top knot or sock bun, then brighten your look (while hiding a frizzy hair day) with a colorful scarf. Lay it flat across the top of your head and tie in the back to secure.

Low bun

Possibly the easiest (and fastest!) way to hide frizz is the sleek, low bun. Part hair on the side or in the center, spray a bit of firm hold hairspray to keep things slick, and twist the lengths into a low bun at the nape of your neck. You’ll have chic, styled hair in less than five minutes, plus a look that won’t have you worrying about frizz.

Originally published May 2014. Updated July 2017.