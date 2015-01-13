Hairstyles for When Bangs Won’t Cooperate

We have a love/hate relationship with bangs: On the one hand, they look super-cute and give our style a bit of an edgy vibe; on the other hand, for days when they just won’t lay right, bangs are our arch-nemesis. When bangs just kind of decide to go off and do their own thing, no styling tool can really seem to keep them tamed. Thankfully, there are a few easy-to-execute hairstyles that can actually disguise a bad hair bang day.

To create this braided bang look, section off your bangs and begin braiding right at the hairline. Continue all the way down and back behind your ear. Secure with bobby pins and you’re good to go!

For this look, part your hair on the side, and then gather the side with more hair. Start twisting and tucking the section of hair by continuing to incorporate more pieces as you go along. Once you get a few inches down, stop twisting, and begin a small fishtail all the way down the roots. Secure with a hair elastic at the ends.

To create this braided “faux-hawk”, section off the middle of your hair using a comb. Next, French braid this section about halfway down the back of the head, then secure with either bobby pins or a small clear hair elastic.

This one looks a lot trickier than it is. First, part hair on the side. Then, take the side with more hair and start a Dutch braid on a one inch section of hair near the part. Continue braiding until you reach the middle of the back of your head, then secure with a bobby pin. Next, create a second Dutch braid right next to the first. Secure that braid with bobby pins as well. Voila!

For a super-easy quick fix, place a pretty and thick elastic headband right near the hairline and tuck your bangs underneath. Finish it off by pulling your hair back into a messy-on-purpose bun. Pin back any stray pieces of hair as needed.