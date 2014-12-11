10 On-Trend Hairstyles to Wear in 2015

Scroll To See More Images

If starting off the new year with a stock of guaranteed good hair days is high on your resolutions list, now is the time to grab your trusty supplies and get practicing. And with the ample (and almost shocking) amount of accessible styles that appeared during the spring/summer runway shows, 2015 could be the year that you officially retire your tired topknot and experience your very own hairstyling breakthrough.

Designers paired their warm weather collections with a wide range of styles and details like sophisticated buns decorated with flowers, high and low ponytails, simple braids, and texture that can be achieved and mastered at home in no time. To help you begin in your new year hair prep, we rounded up 10 runway hairstyles for you to try out in 2015.

1. A Low Bun With Floral Details

This look is all about contrast. Pretty, ultra feminine blooms should be paired with a loose, relaxed, and deconstructed coif as opposed to a sleek ballerina bun. Stylists backstage at the Dolce and Gabbana show pulled models’ hair back into a bun and secured with pins and left the ends sticking out for an undone look.

2. Wet and Slicked Back

Sometimes the wet hair trend can seem a little too daring for your average work day. Ease into it with a look that incorporates the texture only at the roots, like the one at the spring/summer 2015 Proenza Schouler show, and leave the rest of your hair in its natural state. Make a side-part in your hair and apply gel to stick down the hair in the front. Brush back the rest of your hair to create the contrast.

3. Faux-Bangs

The faux-bangs style is tried and true—and it’s coming back for 2015. And if you’re still not ready for fringe, you should totally embrace this Tory Burch ‘do in the new year. Create a side-part with air-dried, wavy hair and place the front section of hair slightly over your forehead, discreetly securing it with a bobby pin above your ear.

4. Braided Buns

Create dimension in your updo by twisting your hair into a braided bun. Brush your hair straight back and gather it into a braided coif right above the nape of your neck. Designer Erin Fetherston chose to make her models’ look even more girly by accessorizing with delicate headbands.

5. Glam Waves

There is a reason you see these waves on red carpets year after year after year. They’re dramatic yet soft enough to be paired with even lace and tulle evening gowns. Give it a go like the models in the Jenny Packham show in 2015 and invest in a set of large hot rollers or a big barrel curling iron.

6. Low Ponytail

It’s the quickest way to get your hair out of your face, and when a middle part and fun texture is included, it looks really chic. Stella McCartney’s models rocked this look with strands of crimped-looking hair.

7. Natural Texture

An excuse to try out a style that takes little to no time at all to create and still looks cute is one we’ll always take. The natural hair trend will make its mark this spring, so give it a go with a ‘do similar to the one worn on the runway at the Hugo Boss show.

8. Simple Braids

Don’t worry if you haven’t perfected the 5-strand braid just yet. Start off 2015 with a loose and simple braid that is worn to the side like the one at the Marissa Webb show.

9. Messy Waves

There couldn’t be an easier way to turn a bad hair day into a good one. Use a sea salt spray and scrunch your waves to master this messy look at home. Where you part your hair (and if you try to add in pastel strands like the models at the Badgley Mischka show) is up to you!

10. Half-Up and Accessorized

Give barrettes a second chance in 2015. Fasten the top section of natural, air-dried hair with a mod barrette —or one that matches your outfit—similar to the models at the Celine show.