Hairstyle to Try Now: The Lob

Now that it’s fall, you may be considering a new hairstyle. While asking for bangs or chopping your hair off may sound a bit scary, especially for commitment phobes, there are other cuts you can consider for a fresh change. The classic bob may be just a bit too short so why not try a lob, which literally means a long bob. It usually grazes the top of your shoulders and the length is versatile for styling, unlike the bob. Plus, it looks good on almost everyone.
You can either try a blunt lob that works best for fine hair to make it look like it is a bit thicker, or ask for layers for a more textured look. If you don’t want to go too short but want to get your hair back to a healthier place, this haircut is a great option for this fall. Take inspiration from these celebrities with lobs and how they styled their hair.
Tell us, will you be trying this hair trend?
Rose Byrne made quite the name for herself with her sleek, classic bob, but recently she has been sporting a gorgeous hairstyle that is a bit longer and textured.
Emily Blunt transformed her dark bob into a longer cut with blonde tips and textured strands.
Emma Watson has grown out her pixie into a cute but chic hairstyle.
Olivia Munn showed up at the Michael Kors Spring 2013 fashion show with a sexy, longer bob hairstyle.
Yvonne Strahovski shows that you can still do beachy waves with this length.
Heidi Klum's layered lob is oh-so-flattering with some side fringe.
January Jones shows that a lob can be very glamorous as she gave it a bit of an Old Hollywood curl for the red carpet.
In 2011 Jessica Alba had a lob that she usually wore with loose curls.
We loved Jennifer Aniston's textured lob in 2011. Her layers are great for making the look less bulky on the bottom.
