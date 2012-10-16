Hairstyle to Try Now: The Lob

Now that it’s fall, you may be considering a new hairstyle. While asking for bangs or chopping your hair off may sound a bit scary, especially for commitment phobes, there are other cuts you can consider for a fresh change. The classic bob may be just a bit too short so why not try a lob, which literally means a long bob. It usually grazes the top of your shoulders and the length is versatile for styling, unlike the bob. Plus, it looks good on almost everyone.

You can either try a blunt lob that works best for fine hair to make it look like it is a bit thicker, or ask for layers for a more textured look. If you don’t want to go too short but want to get your hair back to a healthier place, this haircut is a great option for this fall. Take inspiration from these celebrities with lobs and how they styled their hair.

Tell us, will you be trying this hair trend?